Internship offers work experience and skill development

Most people see internships as a great way for a young person to gain work experience before entering the workforce as an adult, and Elkin High School offers a rigorous program to support that job experience.

Internship is a class offered to primarily upperclassmen who sign up their junior year to take the course during the senior year of high school. Coordinated by Patsy Burgess, Internship gives students an opportunity to be put in a position at a workplace to gain knowledge, skills, and experience.

Burgess says that students should want to go and experience “career exploration and if they are interested in something, they should attempt to pursue it.” During internships, Burgess expects that “students are able to work with the community and gain employer skills.” Burgess thinks highly of students who put in the time and effort and would like for more students to try it. However, there are some requirements for this opportunity.

Burgess explained, “There is a little application process that students have to do which includes a teacher recommendation and a record of grades, attendance, and discipline in high school.”

Brianna Dreyer is a student at Elkin High School who is currently interning at the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce. Dreyer says she “really enjoys the atmosphere” and her mentor, Myra Cook, “is always willing to help with whatever I need and wants to make sure I’m enjoying my time there.”

Dreyer has many roles at the Chamber of Commerce. “I file paperwork, answer phone calls and sit in on meetings; this gives me a sense of being involved with what goes on in Elkin.” For Dreyer and many other students, the internship experience has been worth all the work. “I have known for a while that I wanted to pursue business. This internship has definitely helped me to figure out that I would like to concentrate on management as I move forward.”

For those willing to apply and work hard, the program is a great opportunity for students to try out a possible career and for students who are still trying to figure out what their passion is.

Annie Douglas, Reagan Parks, and Brianna Dreyer are students at Elkin High School.

Patsy Burgess, left, directs the EHS internship program for students like Brianna Dreyer.