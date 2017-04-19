Seniors plan post-graduation lives

Most Elkin High School seniors are looking forward to beginning college. A large number will head to Surry Community College, but others plan to leave Surry County behind in order to enter four-year universities and colleges elsewhere. Seniors have been accepted to college and universities across North Carolina and also in other states.

Senior Izzy Gonzalez has chosen to attend a university in-state in order to save on tuition. “I plan to attend UNC Charlotte to study computer science,” he explained. Gonzalez said he felt good about leaving Elkin, but believes the hardest part of college will be self-discipline. “Studying will be hard because I never study.”

Gonzalez sees his future in fairly simple terms. In six years, he thinks he will be “working on a computer somewhere.”

Another senior, Andrew Jones, said he would be attending Haywood Community College in the fall for Wildlife Management or Criminal Justice. Jones is “excited for a new start” and believes his hardest subjects in college will be math or anything project based. He also expressed some concern about paying rent and money management. Being less conventional than Gonzalez, Jones looks forward to “traveling and living the lifestyle of a nomad” after college.

Other students are looking forward to taking a gap year before college, which has become so common that many universities now offer part-time programs to keep students interested and thinking about taking classes again so that the gap year does not become a permanent situation.

During the gap year, many seniors hope to work and save money for college while living at home, and a couple of EHS students even plan to travel to Australia and work for a winery for a while before college. No matter the post-graduation plans, most seniors are thrilled to enter the adult world at last.

Drake Bogart, Ezra Atkinson, Jue Cortez, and Tristin Shears are students at Elkin High School.

Seniors Brianna Dreyer, left, and Emma Aldridge are dressed for Cap and Gown Picture day on April 13. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Post-Graduation.jpg Seniors Brianna Dreyer, left, and Emma Aldridge are dressed for Cap and Gown Picture day on April 13. April Swarey | EHS