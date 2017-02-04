MVAC All Conference wrestling recipients named

The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference released the All Conference and Honorable Mention recipients for the 2016-2017 wrestling season. Elkin, East Wilkes and Starmount all had athletes on the All Conference and Honorable Mention list.

Alleghany’s Britt Weaver was named Outstanding Wrestler as well as Wrestler of the Year by the MVAC. Elkin head coach, Matt Dunn, was named Coach of the Year, while Elkin was named the Regular Season Champion.

The full list of recipients are below.

Outstanding Wrestler: Britt Weaver – Alleghany

Regular Season Team Champion: Elkin

Coach of the Year: Matt Dunn (Elkin)

Wrestler of the Year: Britt Weaver (Alleghany)

106:

All Conference -William Walker (West Wilkes), and Evan Wagoner (Alleghany).

Honorable Mention – Tradin Allen (Wilkes Central)

113:

All Conference – Rylee Billings (West Wilkes), and Tyjae Townsend (Elkin)

Honorable Mention – Devon Wood (Starmount)

120:

All Conference – Jake Blevins (Alleghany) and Ryan Patterson (Elkin)

Honorable Mention – Nick Hartley (Wilkes Central)

126:

All Conference – Josh Parker (East Wilkes), and Mikey Grubb (Elkin)

Honorable Mention – Dennis Edwards (West Wilkes)

132:

All Conference – Jude Lloyd (Elkin) and Brady Buchanan (Ashe)

Honorable Mention – Obed Alvarez (North Wilkes)

138:

All Conference – Adam Moore (East Wilkes) and Chris Combs (North Wilkes)

Honorable Mention – Luke Anderson (Elkin)

145:

All Conference – Britt Weaver (Alleghany) and Ethan Call (West Wilkes)

Honorable Mention – Ethan Chipman (Elkin)

152:

All Conference – Blake Frye (Elkin) and Dustin Rector (Alleghany)

Honorable Mention – Elijah Winters (North Wilkes)

160:

All Conference – Hunter Piepenbro (West Wilkes) and John Reavis (Ashe)

Honorable Mention – Jordan Mihalke (Alleghany)

170:

All Conference – Juan Anaurio (Elkin) and Ethan Adams (Wilkes Central)

Honorable Mention – Chandler Adams (West Wilkes)

182:

All Conference – Tyler Boles (Wilkes Central) and Jerry Neese (Elkin)

Honorable Mention – Stefan Wagoner (West Wilkes)

195:

All Conference – Marcus Vickers (North Wilkes) and Zach Bare (Ashe)

Honorable Mention – Ethan Nichols(West Wilkes)

220:

All Conference – Vincent Vielandi (Alleghany) and Justin Redd (Elkin)

Honorable Mention – Alex Martinez (Wilkes Central)

285:

All Conference – Joseph Rosales (Wilkes Central) and J.T. Brown (West Wilkes)

Honorable Mention – Caleb Money (Starmount)

East Wilkes and Elkin had several wrestlers make All Conference and Honorable Mention this season. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Wrestle-1.jpg East Wilkes and Elkin had several wrestlers make All Conference and Honorable Mention this season. Kristian Russell | The Tribune