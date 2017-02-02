Elkin wrestling advances to third round

RONDA — On the first night of the Dual Team Wrestling playoffs, two local teams met up on the mat to try and find a way to the third round of the NCHSAA playoffs. East Wilkes and Elkin matched up on Tuesday night to start off the 2016-2017 winter sports playoffs.

East Wilkes had to get through Hayesville in order to match up with Elkin, and the Cardinals took care of the Yellow Jackets with ease with a 53-18 score. In the 145-pound class, Dakota Parks earned a win for the Cardinals as he pinned Jessie Patterson. Luis Aquino followed up Parks’ win with a win of his own as he also pinned his opponent. From there, the Cardinals kept things going with three more wins to earn a win over the Yellow Jackets.

After the Cardinals’ win over the Yellow Jackets, the team was set to face off against Elkin. The Elks have had a tremendous season in the dual team as they have won almost every meet.

On Tuesday night, the Elks took care of business with the Cardinals as the final score reading in the Buckin’ Elks’ favor, 65-15. Elkin came away with three wins before the Cardinals were able to win in the 126-pound class as Josh Parker took a 6-3 decision over Mikey Grubb from Elkin. Jude Lloyd got the Elks back in the winning column in the next match as he pinned Austin Bauguess.

The Elks went on to win seven more matches and take a 65-15 win to move on to the third and fourth round, which were held Thursday night (results were not available at press time). Full results from both Tuesday matches are below.

East Wilkes 53 – Hayesville 18

106: Destiny Royal EW win by forfeit

113: Keith Cook HA win by forfeit

120: Double forfeit

126: Josah Parker EW win by forfeit

132: Austin Bauguess EW win by forfeit

138: Adam Moore EW win by forfeit

145: Dakota Parks EW pinned Jessie Patterson HA

152: Luis Aquino EW pinned Thomas Cothren HA

160: Dustin Blackburn EW technical fall over Ethan Moncus HA 23 to 6

170: Tyler Swanger HA injury default over Carlos Aguilar EW

182: Jessie Howell EW win by forfeit

195: Double forfeit

220: Bryce Champion HA win by forfeit

285: Malachi Combs EW win by forfeit

Elkin 65 – East Wilkes 15

106: Luke Christian E pinned Destiny Royall EW

113: Ty Townsend E win by forfeit

120: Ryan Patterson E win by forfeit

126: Josh Parker EW 6-3 decision over Mikey Grubb E

132: Jude Lloyd E pinned Austin Bauguess EW

138: Adam Moore EW pinned Rylee Cheek E

145: Ethan Chipman E pinned Dakota Parks EW

152: Blake Frye E technical fall over Luis Aquino EW 20-4

160: Tyler Wood E pinned Dustin Blackburn EW

170: Jerry Neese E win by forfeit

182: Juan Anaurio E pinned Jessie Howell EW

195: Zach Tilley E win by forfeit

220: Justin Redd E win by forfeit

285: Malachi Combs EW pinned Crecensio Santos E

The Elks and the Cardinals battled on Tuesday night for a spot in the third round of the dual team playoffs. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Wrestle.jpg The Elks and the Cardinals battled on Tuesday night for a spot in the third round of the dual team playoffs. Kristian Russell | The Tribune