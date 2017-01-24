Elks rack up 5th MVAC win

BOONVILLE — In a battle for local bragging rights, the Buckin’ Elk grapplers travelled to Boonville and made a clear statement with regard to which team controlled the 1A half of the MVAC Conference wrestling standings. Elkin amassed 10 individual victories, seven of which were by fall, in route to a 63-6 victory over the Starmount Rams.

The Rams drew first blood as the contest opened with a 285-pound bout pairing Starmount’s Caleb Money against Elkin’s Justin Redd. Money is ranked sixth in the state in the 285-pound class by Retro Rankings, while Redd is ranked fourth at 220.

Redd built a 5-3 lead by the end of the second period. Money tied the match early in the third period with an escape and a penalty point assessed against Redd, before earning the victory with a last second takedown.

After Elkin’s Luke Christian claimed an uncontested victory by forfeit at 106 pounds, Starmount’s Devin Wood stepped onto the mat to face ninth ranked Tyjae Townsend of the Buckin’ Elks in the 113-pound bout. Townsend proved to be dominant with a 9-2 decision and Elkin built a 9-3 team lead.

In the next three contests, the Elks racked up three first-period pins of their Ram opponents. Third-ranked Ryan Patterson dispensed with James Fisher in one minute and 23 seconds at 120 pounds, while Mikey Grubb felled David Meyer in 30 seconds in the 126-pound class.

Top-ranked Jude Lloyd pinned Starmount’s Luke McClelland in 29 seconds in the 132-pound match. Elkin’s team lead swelled to 27-3.

In the 138-pound contest, Elkin’s Luke Anderson faced fifth-ranked Nik Pardue of the Rams. After a scoreless first period, Anderson scored an escape and a takedown in the second and managed to ride Pardue for the remainder of the match to secure a 3-0 victory.

Fifth-ranked Ethan Chipman of the Elks registered a pin over Starmount’s Lucas Zamora in 54 seconds in the 145-pound class. Anderson’s and Chipman’s victories pushed the Elkin lead to 36-3.

In one of the more exciting bouts of the night, Elkin’s Tyler Wood squared off against Starmount’s Denver Cook at 152 pounds. Wood fell behind 7-0 in the first period before he secured a take down and a pin at the 3:16 mark in the second period.

Second-ranked Blake Frye and sixth-ranked Jerry Neese of the Elks pinned Alex Whitaker and Jacob Nixon of the Rams in the 160- and the 170-pound classes. Wood’s, Frye’s and Neese’s wins drove the Elkin lead to 54-6.

In what was arguably the main event of the evening, Starmount’s top-ranked Silas Holbrook faced Elkin’s third-ranked Juan Anuario at 182 pounds. A penalty point awarded to Anuario during the third period proved to be the difference as the Elk secured a 2-1 victory and the team score moved to 57-3.

The Elks and Rams split the last two matches, Zach Tilley claimed victory by forfeit for Elkin at 195 pounds and Simon Owens of Starmount defeated Crecensio Santos 3-0 at 220. The final team score was 63-6 in favor of the Elks.

Elkin will travel to Wilkes Central on Thursday before the conference season concludes with the MVAC Tournament at Ashe County on Saturday.

Top-ranked Jude Lloyd secures the fastest pin of the night (29 seconds) against Starmount’s Luke McClelland. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_2170.jpg Top-ranked Jude Lloyd secures the fastest pin of the night (29 seconds) against Starmount’s Luke McClelland. Photo courtesy of Perry Lloyd Unranked Luke Anderson of Elkin knocks off fifth-ranked Nik Pardue of Starmount. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_2181.jpg Unranked Luke Anderson of Elkin knocks off fifth-ranked Nik Pardue of Starmount. Photo courtesy of Perry Lloyd