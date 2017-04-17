Elks and Rams compete in track meet

Elkin High School held its annual track and field meet on Wednesday night. The Buckin’ Elks placed fourth overall in the men’s and women’s meet. Starmount also competed in the meet, as the Rams placed third overall in men’s and women’s meet.

In the Varsity Boys 100 Meter Dash, Starmount’s Logan Styers placed first with a time of 11.7. Nik Pardue from Starmount placed fifth, while Sam Phillips (Starmount) placed eighth.

In the Varsity Girls 100 Meter Dash, Starmount had four runners place – Nadia Rucker placed second (14.3), Skyler Martin placed third (14.4), Madison Norman placed seventh (15.0), and Callie Trivette placed 12th (33.0). Elkin had two runners place in the 100 Yard Dash with Abigail Dumas placing fourth (14.5) and Bayle Wood placing fifth (14.7).

In discus, Elkin’s Bayle Wood came away with the second longest throw in the boys and girls competition. Wood threw a 106-07 to place first in the girls discus. Elkin also grabbed another first place finish as Logan Brown placed first in shot-put (34-02.00). Elkin finished first in the Varsity Girls 3200 Meter Run, as Catie Beth Brown came in with a time of 13:55.0.

Varsity Boys Team Scores (17 Events Scored):

1 West Wilkes 95 10 21 11 14 17 22 0 (190)

2 North Wilkes 88 15 11 20 20 3 19 0 (176)

3 Starmount High School 38 15 0 0 4 12 7 0 (76)

4 Elkin High School 29 8 15 0 6 0 0 0 (58)

Varsity Girls Team Scores (17 Events Scored):

1 West Wilkes 75 9 17 9 14 0 26 0 (150)

2 North Wilkes 67 17 7 4 22 10 7 0 (134)

3 Starmount High School 40 13 0 12 0 9 6 0 (80)

4 Elkin High School 39 9 14 0 0 13 3 0 (78)

Varsity Boys Discus Throw:

1 Nate Robinson West Wilkes 113-01 6

2 Antonio Lopez Starmount96-06 4

3 Troy Robinson West Wilkes 93-02 3

4 Stefan Wagoner West Wilkes 92-09 2

5 Simon Owens Starmount90-07 1

6 Welsey Joines North Wilkes 88-08

7 Clay Jenkins Starmount87-02

8 Matthew Altemueller Elkin High School 86-04

9 Jonah Pendergrass Starmount85-02

10 Lincoln Davis Starmount83-07

11 Zeb Wilcox North Wilkes 81-05

12 Britt Ashley Starmount73-05

13 Noah Greene West Wilkes 65-11

14 Evan Rivers North Wilkes 61-09

15 Bradley Spicer West Wilkes 54-09

Varsity Girls Discus Throw:

1 Bayle Wood Elkin High School 106-07 6

2 Avery Wood North Wilkes 84-06 4

3 Cynthia Ramos Starmount80-08 3

4 Chloe Ford Starmount79-09 2

5 Gracie Shore Starmount73-05 1

6 Erin Shelton West Wilkes 66-07

7 Elizabeth Cartwright Starmount64-04

8 Hannah Miller West Wilkes 62-02

9 Brittany White West Wilkes 57-06

10 Kenley Wells Elkin High School 52-05

11 Chasity Visnic West Wilkes 51-04

12 Alyssa Byrd Starmount49-11

13 Autumn Church North Wilkes 48-09

14 Kassidie Foreman North Wilkes 44-01

15 Lauryn Bishop West Wilkes 40-09

Varsity Boys 800 Meter Run:

1 Brandon Miller West Wilkes 2:12.0 6

2 Charles Walker Elkin High School 2:18.0 4

3 Drake Byrd North Wilkes 2:24.0 3

4 Said Islas Elkin High School 2:26.0 2

5 Zach Nuzzolilo West Wilkes 2:41.0 1

6 Jacob Smithey North Wilkes 2:44.0

7 Robert Mackler West Wilkes 2:45.0

8 Jose Cervantes North Wilkes 2:45.2

9 Hunter Butcher Starmount2:50.0

10 Andrew Blackburn West Wilkes 3:04.0

11 Dakota Ellis Starmount 3:07.0

12 Ambroze Lakey Starmount 3:10.0

Varsity Girls High Jump:

1 Hannah Shell Starmount 4-04.00 5

1 Valley Harbour West Wilkes 4-04.00 5

3 Julia Harrison West Wilkes 4-00.00 3

Varsity Boys Shot Put:

1 Nate Robinson West Wilkes 47-06.50 6

2 Antonio Lopez Starmount39-04.50 4

3 Jonah Pendergrass Starmount38-04.50 3

4 Welsey Joines North Wilkes 37-02.50 2

5 Zeb Wilcox North Wilkes 34-08.00 1

6 Matthew Altemueller Elkin High School 34-04.50

7 Simon Owens Starmount 33-10.00

8 Lincoln Davis Starmount 31-07.00

9 Bradley Spicer West Wilkes 31-06.50

10 Clay Jenkins Starmount30-01.00

11 Patrick Vickers North Wilkes 28-02.50

12 Britt Ashley Starmount27-00.50

13 Braxton Grose North Wilkes 26-10.00

14 Matthew Watson Elkin High School 26-09.50

15 Noah Greene West Wilkes 26-08.00

16 Sam Phillips Starmount23-06.00

17 Roger Stringer Elkin High School 22-04.00

Varsity Girls Shot Put:

1 Laken Brown Elkin High School 34-02.00 6

2 Autumn Church North Wilkes 30-11.00 4

3 Chloe Ford Starmount 28-11.50 3

4 Avery Wood North Wilkes 28-07.50 2

5 Bayle Wood Elkin High School 27-07.00 1

6 Hannah Miller West Wilkes 27-01.00

7 Elizabeth Cartwright Starmount 26-11.00

8 Gracie Shore Starmount 25-11.50

9 Kassidie Foreman North Wilkes 23-11.00

10 Brittany White West Wilkes 23-07.00

11 Erin Shelton West Wilkes 23-06.00

12 Callie Trivette Starmount 23-03.00

13 Cynthia Ramos Starmount 21-10.00

14 Kenley Wells Elkin High School 20-06.00

15 Lauryn Bishop West Wilkes 19-10.00

16 Chasity Visnic West Wilkes 19-02.00

17 Alyssa Byrd Starmount 18-05.00

18 Brittany Key Starmount 10-02.00

Varsity Girls 300 Meter Hurdles:

1 Sarryn Meyer Starmount 1:01.1 6

2 Rachel Winkler North Wilkes 1:02.9 4

3 Kennedy Wilens West Wilkes 1:07.1 3

4 Brittany Brown Starmount 1:08.4 2

Varsity Boys 4×800 Meter Relay:

1 Elkin 9:24.7 6

2 West Wilkes 9:37.0 4

3 North Wilkes 9:58.0 2

4 Starmount 10:55.0

Varsity Boys 1600 Meter Run:

1 Brandon Miller West Wilkes 4:51.0 6

2 Jacob Brown North Wilkes 5:22.0 4

3 Jonathan Anderson Elkin High School 6:00.0 3

4 Robert Mackler West Wilkes 6:40.0 2

5 Henry Freeman Elkin High School 6:43.0 1

6 Leo Borilla North Wilkes 6:56.0

6 Carson Hemric Starmount 6:56.0

8 Drake Funderburk Starmount 6:57.0

9 Nik Pardue Starmount 7:10.0

Varsity Girls 1600 Meter Run:

1 Victoria Young North Wilkes 5:51.0 6

2 Catie Beth Brown Elkin High School 5:54.0 4

3 Skyler McPherson West Wilkes 6:24.0 3

4 Valley Harbour West Wilkes 6:31.0 2

5 Brianna Dryer Elkin High School 6:49.0 1

6 Faith Brewer Starmoun t7:03.0

7 Madison Goforth North Wilkes 7:15.0

Varsity Boys 400 Meter Dash:

1 Chris Lomax Elkin High School 53.4 6

2 Chandler Adams West Wilkes 58.8 4

3 Zach Nuzzolilo West Wilkes 59.3 3

4 Bryson Snow Starmount59.6 2

5 Jacob Smithey North Wilkes 1:00.8 1

6 Sterling Gentry North Wilkes 1:01.4

7 Colin McLean Elkin High School 1:03.9

8 Blake Roda Starmount1:05.0

9 Ambroze Lakey Starmount1:05.1

10 Dakota Ellis Starmount1:05.6

11 Leo Ocampo North Wilkes 1:06.9

12 Andrew Blackburn West Wilkes 1:11.6

13 Derrick McPhaul Starmount1:13.5

Varsity Boys 200 Meter Dash:

1 Logan Styers Starmount 24.1 NWI 6

2 Jorge Martinez North Wilkes 24.6 NWI 4

3 Luke Sheets West Wilkes 24.9 NWI 3

4 Chris Lomax Elkin High School 25.1 NWI 2

5 Cory Sidden North Wilkes 25.4 NWI 1

6 Chris Anderson North Wilkes 26.4 NWI

7 Colin McLean Elkin High School 27.4 NWI

8 Garrett Shumate West Wilkes 27.7 NWI

9 Joseph Newton West Wilkes 27.8 NWI

10 Cameron Martin West Wilkes 28.5 NWI

Brittany Key competed in several events for the Starmount Rams on Wednesday afternoon. Elkin's Logan Brown placed first in shot-put. Starmount men placed third overall in the meet. The Buckin' Elks made a comeback win in the men's 4×800 meter relay with a time of 9:24.7. Chloe Ford (Starmount) placed third in shot-put with a score of 28-11.50. Elkin placed fourth overall in the men's meet. Starmount placed third overall on women's side. Bayle Wood placed first in discus and fifth in shot-put.