Cardinals earn share of MVAC tennis title

RONDA — The East Wilkes Cardinals men’s tennis team earned its thirteenth conference win last week. The win takes the Cardinals overall record to 15-3 and its conference record to 13-1. With this win, East Wilkes tennis clinches at least a share of the Mountain Valley 1A/2A Athletic Conference Championship. This the first men’s tennis regular season conference championship for East Wilkes.

The Cardinals won every match against the huskies in dominating fashion. Landon Osbourne took two 6-0 wins in his match against Jacob Key, while Andrew Sales also won his two sets with 6-0 wins. In doubles play, the Cardinals kept up its performance with three wins. Osbourne and Logan defeated their opponent 8-2, while Rhodes and Sales defeated their opponent and Andrew Norman and Ricardo Love defeated their opponent.

Full results from the match are listed below.

East Wilkes 9 – Ashe 0

Singles

#1 Landon Osborne (EW) d. Jacob Key 6-0, 6-0

#2 Joah Logan (EW) d. Simon Houck 6-3, 6-1

#3 Kyle Rhodes (EW) d. Devin Rupard 6-1, 6-0

#4 Andrew Sales (EW) d. Joseph Nguyen 6-0, 6-0

#5 Easton Wagoner (EW) d. Corbin Coldiron 6-2, 6-3

#6 Josiah Sparks (EW) d. Juan Jaramillo 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

#1 Osborne/Logan (EW) d. Key/Houck 8-2

#2 Rhodes/Sales (EW) d. Rupard/Nguyen 8-1

#3 Andrew Norman/Ricardo Love (EW) d. Coldiron/Jaramillo 8-4

Joah Logan defeated Simon Houck 6-3, and 6-1 in the Cardinals 9-0 win over Ashe County. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Joah-9.44.22-AM-1.jpg Joah Logan defeated Simon Houck 6-3, and 6-1 in the Cardinals 9-0 win over Ashe County. Kristian Russell | The Tribune