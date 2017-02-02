Elks take swimming championships

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The Elkin Buckin’ Elks swim team captured another MVAC swim title as they beat out their competitors last Saturday at Armfield Civic and Recreation Center.

The Elks came away with a great performance on both the girls’ and the boys’ side. The Elkin boys team placed first with a score of 171, beating out Wilkes Central (71), Alleghany (59), North Wilkes (58), East Wilkes (28), West Wilkes (24), Starmount (20), and Ashe County (13). On the girls’ side, the Lady Elks beat out West Wilkes by seven points.

Results from the meet are below.

Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay

1. West Wilkes | 2:09.94 18

1) Smithey, Morgan 2) Handy, Kaitlyn

3) Nichols, Anslee 4) Handy, Noelle

2. Elkin High School | 2:11.21 14

1) Soos, Bianka 2) Douglas, Annie

3) Sidden, Katie 4) Collins, Brooke

3. Wilkes Central | 2:15.51 12

1) Blevins, Lauren 2) Olson, Sarah

3) Bumgarner, Alyson 4) Gaspar-Manuel, Eulalia

Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay

1. Elkin | 1:52.58 18

1) Duncan, Alex 2) Peterson, Jarrett

3) Sloop, Dockery 4) Soos, Daniel

2. Wilkes Central | 2:09.58 14

1) Davis, Matthew 2) Bailey, Tanner

3) Davis, Michael 4) Simmons, Dave

3. North Wilkes | 2:15.07 12

1) Nguyen, Adam 2) Cornelius, David

3) Garland, Ethan 4) Reece, Charles

4. Ashe | 2:30.05 10

1) Riley, Trevor 2) Riley, Justin

3) Hernandez, Aaron 4) Williams, Justin

5. Wilkes Central | x2:44.81

1) Montes, Christian 2) Minton, Tanner

3) Davis, Parker 4) Johnson, Clay

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle

1. Tharpe, Hunter | East Wilkes | 2:23.21 9

2. Libbert, Harper Lee | Elkin | 2:29.49 7

3. Blevins, Lauren | WCHS | 2:37.72 6

4. Dowell, Katherine | NWHS | 2:57.61 5

5. Hollowell, Heidi | WWHS | 3:00.46 4

6. Simmons, Kaylee | WCHS | 3:04.54 3

7. Robinson, Lauren | Ashe |3:07.09 2

8. Meyer, Sarryn | Starmount | 3:14.75 1

Boys 200 Yard Freestyle

1. Yarboro, Coy | EHS | 2:30.14 9

2. Williams, Justin | AHS | 2:36.76 7

3. Davis, Parker | WCHS | 2:37.97 6

4. Baker, Micah | EHS | 2:45.76 5

5. Walden, CJ | SHS | 2:49.33 4

6. Spillman, Josh | SHS | 2:51.19 3

7. Houston, Adam | SHS | 3:24.81 2

Girls 200 Yard IM

1. Olson, Sarah | WCHS | 2:27.74 9

2. Smithey, Morgan | WWHS | 2:42.33 7

3. Sidden, Katie | EHS | 2:51.93 6

4. Douglas, Annie | EHS | 2:52.12 5

5. Barker, Haley | NWHS | 2:55.03 4

Boys 200 Yard IM

1. Burleson, Cameron | EHS | 2:30.03 9

2. Barlow, Cameron | WWHS | 2:31.53 7

Girls 50 Yard Freestyle

1. Olson, Sarah WCHS 26.00 9

2. Schweikert, Maia EHS 28.53 7

3. Soos, Bianka EHS 28.92 6

4. Darnell, Kandice 16 EAST-NC 31.56 5

5. Holbrook, Kenzie WCHS 31.69 4

6. Cothern, Taitum NWHS 32.85 3

7. Lopez, Iridian AHS 33.03 2

8. Jones, Brooke 16 ASHE-NC 34.58 1

9. Wood, Mackenzie 16 ASHE-NC 34.95

10. Benton, Leslie STAR 37.09

11. Banegas, Alexa WCHS 37.45

12. Randolph, Olivia 16 ASHE-NC 38.46

13. Dancy, Cindy WWHS 38.73

14. Hooper, Mary Claire EHS 39.21

15. Church, Lacey WWHS 39.99

16. Cothern, Mattie NWHS 40.12

17. Bauguess, Kayla 16 EAST-NC 40.87

18. Meyer, Monica NWHS 41.10

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

1. WWHS A 1:54.76 18

1) Handy, Noelle 2) Nichols, Anslee

3) Smithey, Morgan 4) Handy, Kaitlyn

2. EHS A 1:58.66 14

1) Soos, Bianka 2) Sidden, Katie

3) Libbert, Harper Lee 4) Schweikert, Maia

3. WCHS A 2:00.53 12

1) Bumgarner, Alyson 2) Gaspar-Manuel, Eulalia

3) Holbrook, Kenzie 4) Olson, Sarah

4. NWHS A 2:21.58 10

1) Cothern, Taitum 2) Dowell, Katherine

3) Johnston, Tyler 4) Barker, Haley

5. ASHE A 2:26.70 8

1) Randolph, Olivia 16 2) Robinson, Lauren 16

3) Wood, Mackenzie 16 4) Jones, Brooke 16

6. East Wilkes A 2:28.94 6

1) Darnell, Kandice 16 2) Garcia, Autumn 16

3) Bauguess, Kayla 16 4) Tharpe, Hunter 16

7. Starmount A 2:32.91 4

1) Meyer, Sarryn 2) Fernandez, Gina

3) Benton, Leslie 4) Swaim, Morgan

8. WWHS B x2:43.17

1) Reyes, Azeel 2) Dancy, Cindy

3) Lankford, Faith 4) Hollowell, Heidi

Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke

1. Peterson, Jarrett EHS 1:11.13 9

2. Barlow, Cameron WWHS 1:13.38 7

3. Baker, Micah EHS 1:25.52 6

4. Vaughn, Caleb 16 EAST-NC 1:33.19 5

5. Freeman, Henry EHS 1:37.05 4

6. Minton, Tanner WCHS 1:42.29 3

7. Riley, Justin AHS 1:43.26 2

8. Kilby, Tanner 16 ASHE-NC 1:46.14 1

9. Hartsoe, Travis 16 ASHE-NC 1:48.41

10. Johnson, Clay WCHS 1:50.54

Overall Results:

Boys:

1. Elkin 171

2. Wilkes Central 71

3. Alleghany 59

4. North Wilkes 58

5. East Wilkes 28

6. West Wilkes 24

7. Starmount 20

8. Ashe 13

Girls:

1. Elkin 113

2. West Wilkes 106

3. Wilkes Central 102

4. East Wilkes 43

5. North Wilkes 42

6. Starmount 17

7. Ashe 15

8. Alleghany 14