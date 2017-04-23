PSG Softball Coaches Announced

DURHAM — The Powerade State Games High School Softball Showcase will take place June 20 – 21 at UNC Greensboro and Carolyn Allen Park in Greensboro. The High School Softball Showcase pits the best 20 underclassmen players from eight North Carolina regions against each other to battle it out in front of college scouts for the gold, silver and bronze medals.

The head coach for each regional team has been selected and are listed below with their high school in parentheses:

Region 1 – Perry Saenz (North Pitt)

Region 2 – John Hamilton (Ashley)

Region 3 – Bryan Cromer (Panther Creek)

Region 4 – Olivia Scott (Whiteville)

Region 5 – Danny Way (Eastern Alamance)

Region 6 – Bob Bove (Ardrey Kell)

Region 7 – Jeremy Helton (Forbush)

Region 8 – Jamie Thompson (Polk County)

The Powerade State Games of North Carolina is gearing up for an exciting year of competition in the Piedmont Triad. The 31st annual Powerade State Games begin on June 3rd and conclude on June 25th, hosting competitions in Burlington, Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem. Registration is now open for all sports. Athletes can visit www.poweradestategames.org to register for each event.

The Powerade State Games will host two athlete parties in 2017. The Opening Party will be held at Airbound Trampoline Park in Winston-Salem on June 16th. The Closing Party will be held at Airbound Trampoline Park in Greensboro on June 24th. Both parties will feature free jumping for the athletes as well as t-shirts, drawstring bags and a Powerade water bottle. The ceremonial cauldron will be lit and available for photo opportunities as well. Visit www.poweradestategames.org for more information.

The 2017 Powerade State Games of North Carolina corporate partners include: Powerade, BB&T, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC, Lowes Foods, Greensboro Convention & Visitors Bureau, Visit Winston-Salem, Burlington Alamance County Visitors Bureau, High Point Convention & Visitors Bureau, Visit NC, Sheetz, Jimmy John's Sandwiches, Capitol Broadcasting Company, Liberty University, Bojangle's, Greensboro Sports Commission, Systel and York Properties.