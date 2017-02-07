PSG registration now open for softball

GREENSBORO — The 2017 Powerade States Games are fast approaching and the schedules, venues, and the coaches for each division have been named. Forbush head coach, Jeremy Helton, will coach Region 7. Helton’s assistant coaches have yet to be named.

The date for tryouts has not been released, but registration is now open online at pag.ncsports.org.

The competition will be held at UNC-Greensboro and Carolyn Allen Park on June 20 and 21. The state will be divided up into eight different regions, and girls will tryout to represent their respective region. After tryouts, teams will be selected, and teams will travel to Greensboro for the tournament. The underclassmen tournament is a four-game, round-robin competition before advancing to the medal games to determine Gold, Silver, and Bronze.

Tryout Fees: There is a $15 tryout fee per player. This is a one-time fee that will allow the player to attend as many tryouts as desired. Fees are non-refundable, and players must register online before attending their first tryout. Players who are selected to the team to play in the event will then have to pay a $35 finalist fee.

Information: Players must be varsity players at a North Carolina high school. Players must register for tryouts before participating in any tryout. Players must attend at least one tryout to be selected, but players are encouraged to attend as many as possible. When registering for tryouts, players need to register in the region in which their school is located. Rising sophomores, juniors, and seniors (Classes of 2018, 2019, and 2020) will be selected to represent one of eight different geographic regions.

Entry Process: All players are encouraged to register online using either Visa or MasterCard. If a player is unable to sign-up online, please contact our office to learn about alternative registration options.

Tryouts: Information will be posted above as soon as it is available. Most tryouts are generally held in March-May on the weekends.

For more information, contact the Powerade State Games office at 919-361-1133.