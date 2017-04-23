Reynolds defeats Starmount in non-conference play

BOONVILLE — The SHS Lady Rams hosted 4A RJ Reynolds in a non-conference game on Friday night in Boonville. Reynolds took the lead and never looked back as it handed the Lady Rams a 3-0 non-conference loss.

The Lady Rams fell behind early in the game on a beautiful goal from Reynold’s Linden Fisher three minutes into the game. Fisher shot looked like it was going to sail over the bar but dipped in between Starmount keeper, Courtney Byrd’s hands and the bar.

The Lady Demons would take advantage of a non clearance of the ball after Byrd made two great saves. Kelsie Jones ran in and tapped the ball into the back of the net. Both teams waited out a lightning delay at the start of the second half and Fisher found the back of the goal with 36:30 remaining in the game. The Lady Rams fought hard and played hard but were missing a few of key players.

“Missing a few players hurt us but the rest of the girls stepped up to the challenge,” said Starmount head coach Dale Draughn. “We knew it was going to be a tough game for us as they played West Stokes close in both of their non-conference games. We had a few opportunities but could not find the back of the net. They are a solid team with depth at each position. We are still young at certain positions and we are young in the depth chart.”

The game was cut short with around nine minutes to go when a Ram player was injured and 911/EMS was called.

“I am very thankful that Kim is going to be okay. She took a nasty fall and hit her head on the ground. She has a concussion and was released last night from the hospital. It was an emotional scene for my girls and I told them all we could do for Kim now was to pray. It also shows how precious life is and I think sometimes these young ladies think they are Wonder Women and can not get hurt. Again I am thankful Kim will be okay,” said Draughn of his injured player.

The loss drops the Rams overall record to 8-5-1 and their conference record remains at 6-3. The Lady Rams have a busy week next week as the travel to Ashe County on Monday, North Wilkes on Tuesday and finish out their week with West Wilkes at home on Friday.

“Now we have to focus on finishing out the conference season and playing for position in the conference race,” said Draughn.