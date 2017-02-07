PSG soccer registration now open

GREENSBORO — The 2017 Powerade State Games released the coaches and registration information for the soccer portion of the State Games. Will Hurley, Mount Airy’s head coach, will be the Midwest boy’s coach, while Danny Villa from High Point Central will be the girl’s head coach. His assistant coaches will be Jay Niessner from CATA and Bennie Howard from Richmond County.

Tryouts for South Girls will be held on April 2 at Richmond County HS 3 to 5 p.m., May 7 on Central Academy (CATA) 3 to 5 p.m., and May 21 at High Point Athletic Complex 3 to 5 p.m.

The Midwest boys tryout information has yet to be released.

The tournament will be held at UNC-Greensboro on June 24 and 25.

Description: Some of the best boys and girls soccer players from all across the state of North Carolina will tryout in different regions to represent his/her region in the Powerade State Games High School Soccer Showcase in June. There will be separate boys and girls teams representing each region. Teams will be competing for Gold, Silver and Bronze.

Fees: There is a $15 tryout registration fee per player. The tryout fee is a one-time payment that makes you eligible to attend as many tryouts in your region that you want to. All regions are required to hold at least two different tryout dates and players must attend at least one tryout to be selected. Players must register in the region in which his/her high school is located. There will be an additional $35 finalist fee for those players that are selected. Fees are non-refundable. Only players from the classes of 2018, 2019, and 2020 are eligible to tryout. Players must bring their own water bottles, shin guards and a ball to tryouts.

Entry Instructions:

• Players must register for tryouts online before arriving. (See “Register Now” button above)

• Players must attend at least 1 tryout in order to be selected but are encouraged to attend all tryouts.

• Registration is restricted from graduating seniors. (Classes of 2018, 2019, and 2020 are eligible)

If you are unable to register online before tryouts, contact the State Games office to learn about alternate registration options. For more information contact the Powerade State Games office at 919-361-1133.