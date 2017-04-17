Elkin golf paces second

WEST JEFFERSON — Elkin, Starmount, and East Wilkes’ golf teams competed in their 6th and 7th Mountain Valley 2A/1A Conference Golf Match on Tuesday afternoon at the Mt. Aire Golf Club. The weather was warm, in the mid-70’s which made for a perfect day of golf. Each team competed in the Front 9 which totaled 2,841 yards, and a Par 36.
Elkin placed second with an overall score of 157, missing first place Wilkes Central by six strokes. Beau Burgess shot a 35 for the day which gave him a second place finish. Starmount placed fifth, and East Wilkes placed sixth. Chris Fillingame from Starmount tied Burgess for second place with a score of 35.
Elkin’s next match will be Thursday at the New River Golf Course in Alleghany.
Team scores:
Wilkes Central-151
Elkin-157
Alleghany-162
Ashe-166
Starmount-170
East Wilkes-173
North Wilkes-188
West Wilkes-194
Individual scores:
Dylon Wooten-Alleghany-34
Beau Burgess-Elkin-35
Chris Fillingame-Starmount-35
Chandler Metz-Wilkes Central-36
Andrew Johnson-West Wilkes-38
Harrison Hall-Elkin-40
Luke Anderson-Elkin-40
Other Elkin Players:
Noah Hill-42
Jack Turner-48
East Wilkes Players:
Jais Norman-43
Michael Caudill-43
Houston Hall-43
Lucas Baker-44
McKennon Byrd-56
Other Starmount Players:
Bryson Vestal-42
Peyton Brown-43
Luke McLellan-50