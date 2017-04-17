Elkin golf paces second

WEST JEFFERSON — Elkin, Starmount, and East Wilkes’ golf teams competed in their 6th and 7th Mountain Valley 2A/1A Conference Golf Match on Tuesday afternoon at the Mt. Aire Golf Club. The weather was warm, in the mid-70’s which made for a perfect day of golf. Each team competed in the Front 9 which totaled 2,841 yards, and a Par 36.

Elkin placed second with an overall score of 157, missing first place Wilkes Central by six strokes. Beau Burgess shot a 35 for the day which gave him a second place finish. Starmount placed fifth, and East Wilkes placed sixth. Chris Fillingame from Starmount tied Burgess for second place with a score of 35.

Elkin’s next match will be Thursday at the New River Golf Course in Alleghany.

Team scores:

Wilkes Central-151

Elkin-157

Alleghany-162

Ashe-166

Starmount-170

East Wilkes-173

North Wilkes-188

West Wilkes-194

Individual scores:

Dylon Wooten-Alleghany-34

Beau Burgess-Elkin-35

Chris Fillingame-Starmount-35

Chandler Metz-Wilkes Central-36

Andrew Johnson-West Wilkes-38

Harrison Hall-Elkin-40

Luke Anderson-Elkin-40

Other Elkin Players:

Noah Hill-42

Jack Turner-48

East Wilkes Players:

Jais Norman-43

Michael Caudill-43

Houston Hall-43

Lucas Baker-44

McKennon Byrd-56

Other Starmount Players:

Bryson Vestal-42

Peyton Brown-43

Luke McLellan-50