Lady Cards take a win over Starmount

RONDA — The East Wilkes Lady Cardinals basketball team made the most of its first-round MVAC tournament game on Thursday night. The Cards hosted the Starmount Rams and came away with a 58-40 win to move on to the semi-finals of the tournament.

East Wilkes took an early lead over the Rams as Alexis Pardue made three baskets and Gracie Brown made one basket to give the Cards an 8-0 lead. The Rams got on the board in the middle of the quarter, as Courtney Byrd hit a three-point shot at the top of the arc for Starmount’s first basket of the night.

Byrd was able to follow her shot up with another basket on the Rams’ next possession to give Starmount five points. Byrd’s baskets would be the only baskets of the first quarter for the Rams as East Wilkes came away with several more points from Tess Jolly, who made a three-point shot and a two-point shot. East Wilkes took a commanding 15-5 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter saw Starmount pick up its pace, as the team tacked on 14 points to bring it’s total to 19 points at halftime. East Wilkes only scored 10 points in the second quarter, but it was enough to hang on to a 25-19 lead.

The final two quarters saw East Wilkes keep building on its lead while the Rams tried to keep its head above water. Every basket the Rams made was followed by two baskets by the Cardinals. As the Rams kept battling, East Wilkes kept up its pace. The Cardinals were able to take a 58-40 win to move on to the semifinals of the MVAC tournament.

East Wilkes will travel to West Wilkes on Feb. 16 to take on Wilkes Central. Game time is set for 6:30 p.m.

Gracie Brown had several points in the Cardinals’ win over Starmount. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_0803.jpg Gracie Brown had several points in the Cardinals’ win over Starmount. Kristian Russell | The Tribune Brown (15) and Lauren Johnson (12) trap Starmount’s Claire Maske during Tuesday night’s game. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_0802.jpg Brown (15) and Lauren Johnson (12) trap Starmount’s Claire Maske during Tuesday night’s game. Kristian Russell | The Tribune