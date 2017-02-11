Posted on by

MVAC basketball tournament brackets


Staff Report

The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference basketball tournament is underway with first round games in the books and the winning teams getting set for upcoming semi-final action. Scores from the first round games are below.

Men’s basketball:

First Round:

Alleghany (2) 68 – West Wilkes (7) 47

Wilkes Central (1) 78 – Elkin (8) 52

Starmount (4) 54 – East Wilkes (5) 42

North Wilkes (3) 65 – Ashe (6) 52

Semi-finals:

Alleghany (2) vs. North Wilkes (3)

Wilkes Central (1) vs. Starmount (4)

Women’s basketball:

First Round:

Ashe (4) 60 – Elkin (5) 58

East Wilkes (2) 58 – Starmount (7) 40

North Wilkes (1) 64 – West Wilkes (8) 24

Wilkes Central (3) 62 – Alleghany (6) 60

Semi-finals:

North Wilkes (1) vs. Ashe County (4)

East Wilkes (2) vs. Wilkes Central (3)

Elkin Tribune
