MVAC basketball tournament brackets

The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference basketball tournament is underway with first round games in the books and the winning teams getting set for upcoming semi-final action. Scores from the first round games are below.

Men’s basketball:

First Round:

Alleghany (2) 68 – West Wilkes (7) 47

Wilkes Central (1) 78 – Elkin (8) 52

Starmount (4) 54 – East Wilkes (5) 42

North Wilkes (3) 65 – Ashe (6) 52

Semi-finals:

Alleghany (2) vs. North Wilkes (3)

Wilkes Central (1) vs. Starmount (4)

Women’s basketball:

First Round:

Ashe (4) 60 – Elkin (5) 58

East Wilkes (2) 58 – Starmount (7) 40

North Wilkes (1) 64 – West Wilkes (8) 24

Wilkes Central (3) 62 – Alleghany (6) 60

Semi-finals:

North Wilkes (1) vs. Ashe County (4)

East Wilkes (2) vs. Wilkes Central (3)