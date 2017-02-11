MVAC basketball tournament brackets

The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference basketball tournament is underway with first round games in the books and the winning teams getting set for upcoming semi-final action. Scores from the first round games are below.
Men’s basketball:
First Round:
Alleghany (2) 68 – West Wilkes (7) 47
Wilkes Central (1) 78 – Elkin (8) 52
Starmount (4) 54 – East Wilkes (5) 42
North Wilkes (3) 65 – Ashe (6) 52
Semi-finals:
Alleghany (2) vs. North Wilkes (3)
Wilkes Central (1) vs. Starmount (4)
Women’s basketball:
First Round:
Ashe (4) 60 – Elkin (5) 58
East Wilkes (2) 58 – Starmount (7) 40
North Wilkes (1) 64 – West Wilkes (8) 24
Wilkes Central (3) 62 – Alleghany (6) 60
Semi-finals:
North Wilkes (1) vs. Ashe County (4)
East Wilkes (2) vs. Wilkes Central (3)