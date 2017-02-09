East Wilkes sweep Elkin basketball

RONDA — Tuesday night was a clean sweep for the East Wilkes Cardinals as each of the Cardinals basketball teams, JV and varsity, defeated the Buckin’ Elks. The varsity girls game was close until the Cardinals took over to take a 68-50 win. On the varsity boys side, Elkin tried to earn its first win of the season, but East Wilkes held on to win 59-42.

Girl’s basketball: East Wilkes 68 – Elkin 50

The Elks and the Cardinals battled back and forth for the majority of the first half. Kylie Thomas gave the Elks a 4-0 lead early in the first period, but the Cardinals battled back to tie the game as Tess Jolly and Gracie Brown both made a basket. The Cardinals were able to take their first lead of the game as Alexis Pardue hit two baskets to give her team an 8-4 lead. Elkin didn’t let the Cards keep the lead for long, as the Elks battled to score seven points in the final minutes to take an 11-8 lead at the end of the first period.

In the second period, things kept going Elkin’s way as Thomas, Laken Brown and Samantha Cozart all scored for the Elks. Elkin held on to the lead the whole period, and took a 26-21 lead going into the half. The third period showed just how resilient the Cardinals are as the team scored 25 points to double its score and take the lead from the Lady Elks. Pardue, Lauren Rakes and Lauren Johnson all showed up for the Cards in the third period. At the end of the third, East Wilkes battled back to take a 46-42 lead over Elkin.

In the final period, East Wilkes kept building its lead while Elkin struggled to make a basket. The Cards scored 22 points and held the Elks to just eight. At the end of the game, East Wilkes staged a successful comeback to take a 68-50 win over Elkin.

Boy’s basketball: East Wilkes 59 – Elkin 42

The Buckin’ Elks basketball team has not had the best of luck this season, as it has yet to win a single game. On Tuesday night, the Elks put everything they had into its game against East Wilkes, but the Cards held on to take a 59-42 win.

East Wilkes got on the board first with Joah Logan making his first basket of the night. Beau Burgess answered back on Elkin’s next possession to tie the game 2-2. Both teams battled back and forth as the Cards took a three-point lead at the end of the first period.

The second period saw both teams continue its battle. Bryce Vestal and Trey Blevins made a few baskets for the Cards, while Tevin Harris and Tanner Sturdivant made the most of their shots for the Elks. Elkin came close to tying the game late in the second, but the Cards pulled away at the final moments. Before the period was over, Logan gave the Cards two more points with his two free throws. East Wilkes took a 27-22 lead going into the half.

The final two periods saw East Wilkes take an even bigger lead as it scored 19 points in the third and 13 points in the fourth. Elkin tried to find its way out of the hole with nine points in the third and 11 points in the fourth, but the Cards kept things up to take a 59-42 win over Elkin.

The MVAC conference tournament starts this week. Elkin men will travel to Wilkes Central on Friday night, while East Wilkes will travel to Starmount. For the girls teams, Elkin traveled to Ashe on Thursday night, and East Wilkes will host Starmount. Results from both games were not available by press deadline.