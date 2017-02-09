MVAC basketball tournament brackets

The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference basketball tournament is set, and action will begin this week for each team. The highest seed will host the first round, while the semifinals and finals will be played at West Wilkes. Admission is $6 at each location.

Men’s basketball:

For the men’s teams, Wilkes Central held on to the #1 seed, Alleghany is #2, North Wilkes is #3, Starmount is #4, East Wilkes is #5, Ashe is #6, West Wilkes is #7, and Elkin is #8. First round for the men is as follows.

Thursday at 5 p.m. Alleghany (2) hosts West Wilkes (7).

Friday at 8 p.m. Wilkes Central (1) hosts Elkin (8).

Friday at 6 p.m. Starmount (4) hosts East Wilkes (5).

Friday at 8 p.m. North Wilkes (3) hosts Ashe (6).

Semifinals will be hosted at West Wilkes with one game being played on Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. and another game on Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. The Championship game will be held Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. at West Wilkes.

Women’s basketball:

On the women’s side of the action, North Wilkes came away with the #1 seed while East Wilkes is #2, Wilkes Central #3, Ashe #4, Elkin #5, Alleghany #6, Starmount #7, and West Wilkes #8. The first round schedule is as follows for the women.

Thursday at 6 p.m. Ashe (4) hosts Elkin (5).

Thursday at 6 p.m. East Wilkes (2) hosts Starmount (7).

Friday at 6:30 p.m. North Wilkes (1) hosts West Wilkes (8).

Friday at 6:30 p.m. Wilkes Central (3) host Alleghany (6).

Semifinals will be hosted at West Wilkes with one game being played on Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m. and another game on Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m. The Championship game will be held Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at West Wilkes.