Winter 2016-2017 schedules and results

With winter sports underway, many teams have had a successful start, while others haven’t had the best of luck. Below is the running schedule for the 2016-2017 winter sports for Elkin, East Wilkes, Forbush and Starmount.

Basketball:

Elkin Men:

Nov. 18: North Stokes 53 – Elkin 41

Nov. 29: North Stokes 39 – Elkin 30

Dec. 2: South Iredell 81 – Elkin 32

Dec. 7: Ashe County 69 – Elkin 30

Dec. 9: Wilkes Central 78 – Elkin 31

Dec. 13: Starmount 45 – Elkin 26

Dec. 14: Forbush 69 – Elkin 26

Dec. 16: West Wilkes 56 – Elkin 34

Dec. 19: Surry Central 57 – Elkin 36

Dec. 21: Atkins 63 – Elkin 38

Jan. 3: Alleghany 64 – Elkin 23

Jan. 6: Elkin at North Wilkes (Rescheduled for a later date due to snow)

Jan. 13: East Wilkes at Elkin 8 p.m.

Elkin Women:

Nov. 18: Elkin 50 – North Stokes 34

Nov. 29: Elkin 55 – North Stokes 47

Dec. 2: Elkin 43 – South Iredell 37

Dec. 7: Elkin 55 – Ashe County 41

Dec. 9: Elkin 61 – Wilkes Central 55

Dec. 13: Elkin 55 – Starmount 46

Dec. 14: Forbush 53 – Elkin 42

Dec. 16: West Wilkes 51 – Elkin 44

Dec. 19: Surry Central 51 – Elkin 33

Dec. 20: Bishop McGuinness 53 – Elkin 27

Dec. 21: Atkins 70 – Elkin 42

Jan. 3: Elkin 55 – Alleghany 48

Jan. 6: Elkin at North Wilkes (Rescheduled for a later date due to snow)

Jan. 13: East Wilkes at Elkin 6:30 p.m.

Starmount Men:

Nov. 29: South Stokes 60 – Starmount 31

Dec. 2: Forbush 52 – Starmount 47

Dec. 6: Starmount 78 – Forbush 75

Dec. 7: East Surry 66 – Starmount 47

Dec. 9: Alleghany 51 – Starmount 36

Dec. 13: Starmount 45 – Elkin 26

Dec. 16: Ashe County 44 – Starmount 42

Dec. 22: R.J. Reynolds 54 – Starmount 38

Dec. 23: North Forsyth 87 – Starmount 54

Dec. 30: Surry Central 78 – Starmount 64

Jan. 3: Starmount 50 – East Wilkes 36

Jan. 4: Mount Airy 74 – Starmount 47

Jan. 6: Starmount at West Wilkes (Rescheduled for a later date due to snow)

Jan. 12: Starmount at Wilkes Central 8 p.m.

Jan. 13: North Wilkes at Starmount 8 p.m.

Starmount Women:

Nov. 29: Starmount 45 – South Stokes 40

Dec. 2: Forbush 69 – Starmount 54

Dec. 6: Forbush 62 – Starmount 45

Dec. 7: East Surry 43 – Starmount 31

Dec. 9: Alleghany 50 – Starmount 33

Dec. 13: Elkin 55 – Starmount 46

Dec. 16: Ashe County 52 – Starmount 29

Dec. 20: East Surry 43 – Starmount 41

Dec. 22: South Stokes 54 – Starmount 49

Dec. 23: Starmount 57 – North Forsyth 35

Dec. 30: Surry Central 64 – Starmount 25

Jan. 3: East Wilkes 60 – Starmount 31

Jan. 4: Mount Airy 65 – Starmount 20

Jan. 6: Starmount at West Wilkes (Rescheduled for a later date due to snow)

Jan. 12: Starmount at Wilkes Central 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 13: North Wilkes at Starmount 6:30 p.m.

East Wilkes Men:

Nov. 25: North Stokes 61 – East Wilkes 58

Nov. 28: South Iredell 80 – East Wilkes 50

Dec. 6: South Iredell 68 – East Wilkes 42

Dec. 9: North Wilkes 57 – East Wilkes 41

Dec. 12: Surry Central 47 – East Wilkes 41

Dec. 13: East Wilkes 54 – West Wilkes 49

Dec. 22: East Forsyth 63 – East Wilkes 29

Dec. 23: Mount Tabor 66 – East Wilkes 21

Dec. 29: Forbush 52 – East Wilkes 50

Jan. 3: Starmount 50 – East Wilkes 36

Jan. 5: North Wilkes 63 – East Wilkes 21

Jan. 12: East Wilkes at Ashe County

Jan. 13: East Wilkes at Elkin 8 p.m.

Jan. 14: Alleghany at East Wilkes (JV games start at Noon)

East Wilkes Women:

Nov. 17: Forbush 55 – East Wilkes 41

Nov. 25: East Wilkes 66 – North Stokes 16

Nov. 28: East Wilkes 47 – South Iredell 28

Dec. 6: East Wilkes 52 – South Iredell 30

Dec. 9: East Wilkes 54 – North Wilkes 41

Dec. 12: Surry Central 71 – East Wilkes 66

Dec. 13: East Wilkes 63 – West Wilkes 42

Dec. 16: Wilkes Central 45 – East Wilkes 35

Dec. 22: East Forsyth 52 – East Wilkes 48

Dec. 23: East Wilkes 49 – Mount Tabor 27

Jan. 3: East Wilkes 60 – Starmount 31

Jan. 5: North Wilkes 65 – East Wilkes 50

Jan. 12: East Wilkes at Ashe County

Jan. 13: East Wilkes at Elkin 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 14: Alleghany at East Wilkes (JV games start at Noon)

Forbush Men:

Nov. 14: Forbush 103 – Oak Level 62

Nov. 28: Forbush 74 – Wilkes Central 68

Nov. 29: Forbush 70 – West Wilkes 58

Dec. 2: Forbush 52 – Starmount 47

Dec. 6: Starmount 78 – Forbush 75

Dec. 7: Wilkes Central 67 – Forbush 63

Dec. 13: Forbush 95 – Salem Baptist Christian 86

Dec. 14: Forbush 69 – Elkin 26

Dec. 19: Forbush 63 – West Wilkes 51

Dec. 20: North Wilkes 68 – Forbush 65

Dec. 22: Alleghany 62 – Forbush 59

Dec. 29: Forbush 52 – East Wilkes 50

Jan. 3: South Stokes 89 – Forbush 48

Jan. 6: Forbush at West Wilkes (Rescheduled for a later date due to snow)

Jan. 13: Carver at Forbush 8 p.m.

Forbush Women:

Nov. 17: Forbush 55 – East Wilkes 41

Nov. 22: Northwest Guilford 72 – Forbush 44

Nov. 28: Forbush 67 – Wilkes Central 60

Nov. 29: Forbush 64 – West Wilkes 35

Dec. 2: Forbush 69 – Starmount 54

Dec. 6: Forbush 62 – Starmount 45

Dec. 7: Forbush 65 – Wilkes Central 58

Dec. 14: Forbush 53 – Elkin 42

Dec. 19: Forbush 52 – West Wilkes 31

Dec. 20: Forbush 67 – North Wilkes 62

Dec. 22: Forbush 52 – Alleghany 42

Jan. 3: Forbush 73 – South Stokes 47

Jan. 6: Forbush at West Wilkes (Rescheduled for a later date due to snow)

Jan. 13: Carver at Forbush 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling Standings and Results (as of Jan. 7):

Alleghany (2-1 MVAC; 12-8 overall)

Ashe County (1-3 MVAC; 4-14 overall)

East Wilkes (1-2 MVAC; 6-8 overall)

Elkin (3-0 MVAC; 8-1 overall)

North Wilkes (0-1 MVAC; 7-14 overall)

Starmount (0-2 MVAC; 9-11 overall)

West Wilkes (3-0 MVAC; 21-5 overall)

Wilkes Central (0-1 MVAC; 4-15 overall)

Elkin:

Nov. 22: Elkin 42 – Bunker Hill 36

Nov. 22: Mount Airy 36 – Elkin 33

Nov. 22: Elkin 75 – North Stokes 3

Dec. 6: Elkin 60 – Opponent 21

Dec. 13: Elkin 57 – West Stokes 18

Dec. 20: Elkin 58 – North Wilkes 15

Dec. 20: Elkin 69 – Hibriten 9

Jan. 3: Elkin 41 – Alleghany 30

Jan. 3: Elkin 54 – Grayson 24

Starmount:

Nov. 26: Starmount 42 – North Forysth 24

Nov. 26: Starmount 42 – West Stokes 31

Nov. 26: Starmount 43 – Reagan 30

Nov. 26: Mount Airy 66 – Starmount 14

Dec. 2: Ragsdale 58 – Starmount 9

Dec. 2: South Davidson 43 – Starmount 42

Dec. 2: Starmount 48 – Atkins 30

Dec. 2: Smith 64 – Starmount 15

Dec. 2: Ledford 54 – Starmount 24

Dec. 2: Parkland 46 – Starmount 30

Dec. 2: Starmount 37 – Wesleyan Ch. 34

Dec. 2: Starmount 54 – North Stokes 18

Dec. 3: Forbush 39 – Starmount 36

Dec. 7: Surry Central 42 – Starmount 27

Dec. 13: East Surry 54 – Starmount 15

Dec. 17: Starmount 60 – North Stokes 18

Dec. 17: South Iredell 53 – Starmount 30

Dec. 20: Salisbury 66 – Starmount 15

Dec. 20: West Wilkes 60 – Starmount 18

Forbush:

Nov. 22: Forbush 43 – East Wilkes 33

Nov. 29: Forbush 45 – North Wilkes 36

Dec. 3: Forbush 39 – Starmount 36

Dec. 8: East Wilkes 51 – Forbush 24

East Wilkes:

Nov. 22: Forbush 43 – East Wilkes 33

Dec. 2: East Wilkes 48 – Surry Central 33

Dec. 2 : East Wilkes 40 – Union Grove, VA 37

Dec. 8: East Wilkes 51 – Forbush 24

Dec. 8: East Wilkes 42 – West Davidson 29

Dec. 10: East Wilkes 48 – Bandys 21

Dec. 17: East Wilkes 66 – North Stokes 18

Dec. 17: Mt. Tabor 45 – East Wilkes 34

Dec. 17: South Iredell 42 – East Wilkes 40

Dec. 20: Davie 63 – East Wilkes 18

Dec. 20: West Forysth 74 – East Wilkes 6

Dec. 20: NW Guilford 54 – East Wilkes 20

Dec. 30: Lincolnton 52 – East Wilkes 23

Kristian Russell can be reached on Twitter @YadkinElkSports.

Kylie Thomas and the Elks take on East Wilkes on Friday night at home. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Thomas.jpg Kylie Thomas and the Elks take on East Wilkes on Friday night at home. File Photo Gracie Brown will bring her talents to Elkin as the Cards take on the Buckin’ Elks on Friday night. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_EW.jpg Gracie Brown will bring her talents to Elkin as the Cards take on the Buckin’ Elks on Friday night. File Photo