Lady Eagles start 2-0 in WPAC

WALNUT COVE — Surry Central stamped a 2-0 record in Western Piedmont Athletic Conference play after subduing South Stokes on its home court Thursday night. The Lady Eagles were strong on both offense and defense in easily dispatching the Lady Sauras, 53-25.

There was no score on either side for over a minute into the game. Jacee Busick got things going for Central with the first basket, and later a shot from the line. Taylor Cochran also showed offensive performance early in the contest with back-to-back nets of her own. Cochran tallied eight points in the first quarter. With less than two minutes left in the first, Joley Cabe and Claire Via both collected a basket each, and helped carry their team with great momentum into the next eight minutes of play.

After one, Surry Central already held a 15-4 lead, but South Stokes (6-8, 0-2 WPAC) came out in the second quarter firing, and posted a quarter-high 14 points. However, the Lady Eagles stepped up their offensive game and gunned in 17 of their own, even though they failed to score in the first 3:23 of the period.

Surry Central wouldn’t make its first mark in the second until the 4:37 point. Joley Cabe made the first second-quarter score, but even with Surry Central not scoring in practically the first half of the quarter, they still led 17-9 with Cabe’s make. During the final two minutes of play before the half, Cochran went coast-to-coast with the ball and scored. In the final minute before the half, Cabe knocked down a three to make the score 28-18, then hit a jumper on the next possession to give her nine points in the quarter. In the last seconds before the half, Taylor Coe collected her first basket off a feed from Hannah Beasley, and the Lady Eagles led 32-18 at the break.

“We started out the game with great intensity, which was what our game plan was. We also got a few steals, and kept building a lead. In the second quarter, (South Stokes) made a run of their own, but I thought we closed the half really well,” said Surry Central coach Mandy Holt. “They were trying to play a zone against us, but the plan was to just keep the ball moving.”

Busick started the third quarter off with a basket 30 seconds in, and was followed by Taylor Coe doing the same. Sarah Ford stole the ball in Saura territory and yielded it to Busick. Busick went up for a shot and was fouled, bringing two back from the line. Surry Central blew the game open to a 20-point lead. The Lady Eagles held South Stokes scoreless during the first four minutes of the third. After the Lady Sauras hit their first shot in the third, Busick fired her first 3-pointer on the night.

South Stokes also had only two individuals to score in the third quarter and were outscored 12-4 in the period, leaving the Lady Eagles ahead by a commanding 44-22 score with eight minutes left.

During the last eight minutes of action on Thursday night, Surry Central tallied nine points.

Surry Central out-rebounded South Stokes 23-6 on the offensive end, and in the win, the Lady Eagles posted nine blocked shots, to South Stokes’ one. Surry Central also totaled 19 steals and 22 deflections, while the Lady Sauras didn’t post one for either category.

Cochran led the team with 16 points. Cochran also posted eight steals, six deflections and seven total rebounds. Busick was close behind with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Brooke Snow collected six rebounds, while Sarah Ford and Hannah Beasley each posted five. Taylor Coe snagged nine rebounds and blocked four shots.

The Lady Eagles (8-5, 2-0 WPAC) will travel to Alleghany Wednesday for a non-conference matchup.

Surry Central’s Jacee Busick contests an inbounds pass from South Stokes’ Ashley James in front of the Lady Sauras’ bench during Thursday night’s game. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0512.jpg Surry Central’s Jacee Busick contests an inbounds pass from South Stokes’ Ashley James in front of the Lady Sauras’ bench during Thursday night’s game. Hannah King | The News Joley Cabe of Surry Central cuts off the passing lane for Mackensie Wagner of South Stokes during Thursday night’s road win for the Lady Eagles. Looking on are the Lady Sauras’ Mallory Tedder and the Lady Eagles’ Hannah Beasley, who is moving to close off any opening to Tedder. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0520.jpg Joley Cabe of Surry Central cuts off the passing lane for Mackensie Wagner of South Stokes during Thursday night’s road win for the Lady Eagles. Looking on are the Lady Sauras’ Mallory Tedder and the Lady Eagles’ Hannah Beasley, who is moving to close off any opening to Tedder. Hannah King | The News

Beasley, Busick dominate as Central wins third straight