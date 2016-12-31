Falcons hold on to beat Cardinals

RONDA — The East Wilkes Cardinals boys basketball team has had a tough start to its basketball season this year. On Thursday night, the Cardinals matched up against the Forbush Falcons in front of a packed crowd. The Cardinals made a late comeback, but the Falcons were able to hold on to take a 52-50 win.

It took awhile for both teams to shake off the holiday blues as it took over three minutes for either team to score. The Falcons got on the board first as Logan Lineberry missed a two-point shot, found his own rebound and made his second shot to give Forbush a 2-0 lead. Jared Bowman followed up Lineberry’s basket with a three-point shot of his own to give Forbush a 5-0 lead.

Bryce Vestal finally put the Cardinals on the board as he drove to the basket past two defenders to make a lay-up. The Falcons weren’t done scoring yet as Bowman was right back at the top of the key to swish another three-point shot. The Falcons went on to score several more points and take a 19-5 lead with the first quarter winding down.

Before the quarter was over, East Wilkes scored its first basket in over three minutes as Joah Logan mad a three-point shot. The Cardinals were able to put up two more baskets to make the score 19-10 at the end of the first quarter.

Forbush was able to take a bigger lead in the second quarter as Lance Kennedy made his three-point shot to give the Falcons a 22-10 lead. Logan and Vestal kept things going for the Cardinals as they held on to a majority of the points in the second quarter. Micah Cranfill and Tony Douglas helped the Falcons maintain their lead going into halftime. At the half, Forbush had a 31-22 lead over the Cardinals.

The third and fourth quarters saw East Wilkes make its comeback as it scored 10 points in the third, and 18 in the fourth. Forbush scored 12 points in the third, and nine in the fourth. East Wilkes pulled its game play together in the final quarter to get within two points of the Falcons. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, time wasn’t on their side as the Falcons held on to win 52-50.

East Wilkes move to 2-9 overall and 1-2 in the MVAC. The Cardinals match up against Starmount on Jan. 3.

Forbush move to 8-4 overall with its next game at home on Jan. 3 against South Stokes.

Josh Wood had four points in the Falcons’ win over East Wilkes. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_0438-1.jpg Josh Wood had four points in the Falcons’ win over East Wilkes. Joah Logan had 28 points for the Cardinals on Thursday night. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_0608.jpg Joah Logan had 28 points for the Cardinals on Thursday night.