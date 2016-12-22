Buckin’ Elks lose ninth game in a row

Things seem to be going from bad to worse for the Elkin Buckin’ Elks men’s basketball team. The Elks have yet to win a game so far this season, and on Monday night, the Elks fell to Surry Central by 21 points. The Elks are a young team who was able to stick with the Eagles until the final two quarters. At the end of the game, Surry Central took a 57-36 win over Elkin.

Surry Central was able to take a nine-point lead before Elkin was able to score its first basket. Cristian Parral was set up at the top of the arch and made a move to get free from his defender. As Parral made a move, he set up to take his shot and swished the basket to give Elkin its first points of the game. While Surry Central kept up its shots, Elkin’s only points came from Parral. At the end of the first, the Eagles held on to a 13-3 lead.

The second quarter the Elks got on the board first as Tevin Harris made a free throw after he was fouled. Austin Longworth answered Surry Central’s three-pointer with a basket of his own in the middle of the quarter. The Eagles were able to score 14 points while Elkin came up with eight. At halftime, Surry Central held on to a 27-11 lead.

Elkin came out of the half with a renewed fire as the team came up with 14 points. Beau Burgess came to life in the third quarter giving Elkin five points, and Tristin Shears gave Elkin a few points as well. The Elks were adamant to score a few more points, but the Eagles didn’t let up on offense or defense. At the end of the third, Surry Central lead the Elks, 41-25.

Elkin tried to make a come back in the fourth quarter, but Surry Central kept driving to the basket and took home a 57-36 win. Elkin scored 11 points, and the Eagles scored 16 in the last quarter.

Tevin Harris scored 11 points for the Elks, while Parrall scored nine, and Burgess and Austin Longworth both scored six.

The Elks move to 0-9 overall, they match up against Alleghany on Jan. 3 at home. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.

Tanner Sturdivant and the Elks lost their ninth game of the season on Monday night. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_0558-1.jpg Tanner Sturdivant and the Elks lost their ninth game of the season on Monday night. Kristian Russell | The Tribune