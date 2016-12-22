Lady Elks fall to Surry Central

The Elkin Lady Elks were without three vital players during Monday night’s game against Surry Central. Kylie Thomas and Laken Brown were out with injuries, and Chloe Osbourne was out with an illness. Although the Elks were three players short, the rest of the team put in their best effort and gave the Eagles a run for the win. Although the Elks gave it their all, Surry Central ended up with a 51-33 win to hand Elkin its third loss of the season.

Elkin took an early 3-0 lead after Corrin Shores put up a two-point shot, and followed the shot up with a free throw on Elkin’s next possession. Surry Central scored a two-point shot on the next play, and Elkin was able to answer back as Catie Beth Brown drove down for a lay up. Surry Central battled back to take the lead from the Elks as time was winding down. At the end of the first, Elkin had let its lead slip away and Surry Central took a 13-9 lead.

The second quarter saw Surry Central take an even bigger lead over the Elks as it scored two baskets to take a 17-9 lead. Elkin tried to battle back as Brown scored two baskets and Kyley Cook made a free throw, but Surry Central was able to hold on to the lead. Elkin was able to score five points, while Surry Central scored four.

In the third quarter, Surry Central was able to score as many points as it had in the first two quarters combined. Elkin put up 11 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Eagles took a 34-25 lead.

The final quarter saw Surry Central score 17 more points and hold Elkin to eight points. Elkin tried to make a run as Cameron Beals and Bayle Wood made the most of their shots, but the Elks still came up short. At the end of the fourth quarter, Surry Central took home a 51-33 win.

Elkin moves to 5-4 overall as the team also fell to Bishop McGuinness on Tuesday night. The Elks match up against Alleghany on Jan. 3 at home.

Catie Beth Brown had eight points for the Elks during Monday night’s game. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_0539-1.jpg Catie Beth Brown had eight points for the Elks during Monday night’s game. Kristian Russell | The Tribune