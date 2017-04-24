Buckin’ Elks take MVAC win over Cardinals

The Buckin’ Elks baseball team took an important conference win over the East Wilkes Cardinals on Tuesday night. The Buckin’ Elks came out swinging early and never looked back as it earned a 4-0 win.

In the first inning, Elkin’s defense was on top of things as they forced the Cardinals to go three-up three-down. The Elks took a 1-0 lead at its first at-bat as Matthew Martir-Tullock doubled on a fly ball to right field which saw Hayden Brooks score. The next run would take three innings as the Elks were unable to score until the bottom of the fourth inning.

With the bases loaded, Jackson Carter took a walk to bring Lane Moore across the plate. Before the inning was over, the Elks scored another run as Martir-Tullock was walked and brought Wade Wagoner in to make the score 3-0 in Elkin’s favor.

In the bottom of the sixth Carter started things off with a triple to left filed. The Elks scored its final run of the night as Martir-Tullock hit a ground ball to the third baseman. Martir-Tullock earned an RBI as Carter scored to bring the score to 4-0. The top of the seventh inning saw East Wilkes go three-up three-down once again, and the Elks took a 4-0 win.

Martir-Tullock lead the Elks in hits as he went 2-for-3 at the plate, with one walk, and three RBIs. Carter went 1-for-3 with one walk, and one RBI.

On the pitching side, Cory Wiles pitched seven innings, allowing only allow three hits, one walk, and 15 strikeouts.

For East Wilkes, Bryce Vestal went 2-for-3 at the plate. Vestal pitched two innings for the Cardinals where he earned one strikeout, allowed one run and one hit.

Zachary Lovette pitched three innings for East Wilkes, earning three strikeouts, giving up three runs, seven walks, and allowing four hits.

Elkin moves to 5-12 overall and 4-7 in the MVAC. East Wilkes takes an overall record of 5-13 and a conference record of 3-8.

Bryce Vestal went 2-for-3 at the plate, and pitched two innings for the Cardinals. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0968.jpg Bryce Vestal went 2-for-3 at the plate, and pitched two innings for the Cardinals. Kristian Russell | The Tribune Cory Wiles earned 15 strikeouts against the Cardinals on Tuesday night. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0823.jpg Cory Wiles earned 15 strikeouts against the Cardinals on Tuesday night. Kristian Russell | The Tribune