Spring 2017 scores

With the 2017 spring season winding down, teams are still looking for vital conference wins. Final scores from baseball, softball, soccer and tennis are listed below.

Baseball:

Feb 28: Surry Central 4 – Elkin 1

Feb 28: North Iredell 6 – Starmount 2

March 2: Elkin 7 – Statesville 6

March 2: Mount Airy 6 – East Wilkes 4

March 3: East Surry 9 – Elkin 0

March 3: Forbush 13 – Starmount 1

March 4: West Forsyth 12 – East Wilkes 3

March 6: Surry Central 6 – Elkin 4

March 8: West Iredell 5 – Elkin 1

March 9: East Wilkes 7 – North Stokes 6

March 10: Walkertown 5 – East Wilkes 1

March 10: Forbush 7 – Starmount 2

March 14: Alleghany 13 – Elkin 3

March 14: North Wilkes 3 – East Wilkes 2

March 15: Forbush 10 – North Forsyth 0

March 16: Starmount 13 – Ashe 3

March 17: Starmount 5 – Elkin 2

March 17: West Wilkes 13 – East Wilkes 1

March 20: Wilkes Central 7 – Elkin 2

March 21: Alleghany 15 – Starmount 11

March 21: Ashe 5 – East Wilkes 4

March 22: Starmount 16 – West Stokes 15

March 22: Forbush 14 – East Wilkes 0

March 22: West Wilkes 12 – Starmount 2

March 24: Wilkes Central 8 – Starmount 2

March 24: Elkin 8 – East Wilkes 7

March 28: Starmount 9 – East Wilkes 8 (FFW)

March 29: East Wilkes 12 – Bishop McGuinness 8

April 1: East Wilkes 5 – Wilkes Central 3

April 4: East Wilkes 8 – Alleghany 5

April 4: Elkin 7 – Ashe County 2

April 4: West Wilkes 13 – Starmount 3

April 5: North Wilkes 8 – Starmount 5

April 6: West Wilkes 10 – Elkin 5

April 7: North Wilkes 9 – East Wilkes 0

April 8: Surry Central 9 – East Wilkes 3

April 10: Ashe County 5 – Starmount 2

April 10: Alleghany 5 – Elkin 4

April 11: Starmount 9 – Elkin 8

April 11: West Wilkes 11 – East Wilkes 1

April 13: Wilkes Central 15 – Elkin 2

April 13: Alleghany 4 – Starmount 3

April 13: Ashe County 5 – East Wilkes 1

April 18: Wilkes Central 8 – Starmount 2

April 18: Elkin 4 – East Wilkes 0

April 21: Elkin 9 – North Wilkes 3

April 21: Starmount 7 – East Wilkes 1

Softball:

March 2: East Surry 15 – Starmount 5

March 3: Forbush 13 – Starmount 0

March 6: Forbush 12 – East Wilkes 1

March 7: Starmount 12 – Mount Airy 2

March 9: Starmount 4 – Elkin 2

March 10: South Stokes 10 – Elkin 7

March 11: Bunker Hill 15 – East Wilkes 2

March 14: Alleghany 15 – Elkin 10

March 14: North Wilkes 3 – East Wilkes 0

March 16: East Wilkes 7 – Surry Central 4

March 17: West Wilkes 10 – East Wilkes 0

March 21: Starmount 7 – Alleghany 6

March 21: East Wilkes 7 – Ashe 2

March 22: Starmount 9 – Ashe 1

March 22: North Stokes 6 – East Wilkes 1

March 22: Forbush 10 – Wilkes Central 1

March 24: Wilkes Central 7 – Starmount 0

March 24: East Wilkes 3 – Elkin 1

March 28: East Wilkes 5 – Starmount 3

March 28: Elkin 6 – North Wilkes 4

March 31: West Wilkes 8 – Elkin 0

April 3: Starmount 10 – North Wilkes 8

April 4: West Wilkes 8 – Starmount 1

April 4: East Wilkes 4 – Alleghany 1

April 4: Elkin 12 – Ashe County 9

April 5: East Wilkes 2 – Elkin 0

April 7: East Wilkes 11 – North Wilkes 10

April 10: Starmount 7 – Ashe 2

April 10: Elkin 6 – Alleghany 3

April 11: West Wilkes 11 – East Wilkes 0

April 11: Starmount 10 – Elkin 6

April 13: Elkin 7 – Wilkes Central 6

April 13: Ashe 8 – East Wilkes 5

April 19: East Surry 6 – Starmount 0

April 19: East Wilkes 2 – Walkertown 0

April 21: Starmount 8 – East Wilkes 3

Soccer:

March 6: North Iredell 5 – Elkin 0

March 7: Starmount 2 – South Stokes 0

March 8: Elkin 3 – Mt. Airy 2

March 9: East Wilkes 3 – North Stokes 0

March 10: South Stokes 2 – Elkin 0

March 10: West Stokes 9 – Starmount 0

March 14: Elkin 9 – Alleghany 0

March 14: East Wilkes 2 – North Stokes 1

March 16: Surry Central 1 – Elkin 0

March 16: East Wilkes 5 – North Stokes 1

March 17: Starmount 3 – Elkin 1

March 20: Ashe County 2 – Elkin 0

March 20: Ashe 2 – Starmount 0

March 21: Elkin 2 – Wilkes Central 1

March 21: Ashe 2 – East Wilkes 0

March 21: Starmount 11 – Alleghany 0

March 24: Elkin 5 – East Wilkes 3

March 24: Wilkes Central 3 – Starmount 1

April 4: Ashe 2 – Elkin 1

April 4: Starmount 8 – West Wilkes 1

April 4: East Wilkes 10 – Alleghany 1

April 7: East Wilkes 3 – North Wilkes 1

April 10: Wilkes central 8 – East Wilkes 0

April 10: Starmount 10 – Alleghany 0

April 11: Elkin 1 – Starmount 0

April 11: East Wilkes 3 – West Wilkes 1

April 12: Starmount 6 – North Wilkes 0

April 13: Ashe 3 – East Wilkes 2

April 19: R.J. Reynolds 3 – Statmount 0

Tennis:

March 2: West Stokes 8 – Starmount 1

March 6: East Wilkes 9 – Starmount 0

March 7: Elkin 9 – North Wilkes 0

March 8: East Wilkes 7 – Surry Central 1

March 9: East Wilkes 9 – Wilkes Central 0

March 9: Elkin 8 – West Wilkes 1

March 9: Starmount 9 – North Wilkes 0

March 14: East Wilkes 9 – Alleghany 0

March 21: Elkin 9 – Starmount 0

March 21: East Wilkes 8 – West Wilkes 1

March 23: Elkin 9 – Wilkes Central 0

March 23: East Wilkes 9 – Ashe 0

March 23: Starmount 8 – Alleghany 1

April 10: East Wilkes 6 – Elkin 3

April 11: Elkin 9 – Alleghany 0

April 11: East Wilkes 9 – North Wilkes 0

April 11: Ashe 6 – Starmount 3

April 12: Starmount 7 – Wilkes Central 2

April 13: Elkin 8 – Starmount 1

Starmount took a 7-1 win over East Wilkes on Friday night. Elkin took a 9-3 win over North Wilkes on Friday night.