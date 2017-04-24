Posted on by

Cheek signs with Methodist University

,

By Kristian Russell - [email protected]

McKinley Cheek was joined at his signing by his sister Lilly Cheek, his dad Marty Cheek, and his mom Leslie Cheek. Cheek’s brother Garvey Cheek, Elkin Principal Joel Hoyle, Elkin football coach Scott Wood, and Elkin AD Tony Duncan were also present at the signing.


One of Elkin’s standout football players, McKinley Cheek, signed his national letter of intent to play football for Methodist University starting this Fall. Cheek has played football his whole life and played left tackle while at Elkin.

Methodist University is located in Fayetteville, North Carolina and boasts a football team that held a 3-6 overall record last season, and a 2-4 conference record.

Although the Buckin’ Elks were unable to attain a win in the 2016 season, Cheek’s determination and attitude on and off the field earned him a spot on the 2017 Methodist University football team.

McKinley Cheek was joined at his signing by his sister Lilly Cheek, his dad Marty Cheek, and his mom Leslie Cheek. Cheek’s brother Garvey Cheek, Elkin Principal Joel Hoyle, Elkin football coach Scott Wood, and Elkin AD Tony Duncan were also present at the signing.
http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0134-2.jpgMcKinley Cheek was joined at his signing by his sister Lilly Cheek, his dad Marty Cheek, and his mom Leslie Cheek. Cheek’s brother Garvey Cheek, Elkin Principal Joel Hoyle, Elkin football coach Scott Wood, and Elkin AD Tony Duncan were also present at the signing.

By Kristian Russell

[email protected]

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

5:15 am |    

The Elkin Presbyterian Church will hold an Earth Day Festival with education, music, food, fun for families

The Elkin Presbyterian Church will hold an Earth Day Festival with education, music, food, fun for families
3:28 pm |    

VIDEO: Living Waters Farm Store holds grand opening with music, massage, more

VIDEO: Living Waters Farm Store holds grand opening with music, massage, more
3:27 pm |    

Elkin Methodist and Presbyterian churches join EVTA to improve trails on Earth Day

Elkin Methodist and Presbyterian churches join EVTA to improve trails on Earth Day
comments powered by Disqus