Cheek signs with Methodist University

One of Elkin’s standout football players, McKinley Cheek, signed his national letter of intent to play football for Methodist University starting this Fall. Cheek has played football his whole life and played left tackle while at Elkin.

Methodist University is located in Fayetteville, North Carolina and boasts a football team that held a 3-6 overall record last season, and a 2-4 conference record.

Although the Buckin’ Elks were unable to attain a win in the 2016 season, Cheek’s determination and attitude on and off the field earned him a spot on the 2017 Methodist University football team.

McKinley Cheek was joined at his signing by his sister Lilly Cheek, his dad Marty Cheek, and his mom Leslie Cheek. Cheek’s brother Garvey Cheek, Elkin Principal Joel Hoyle, Elkin football coach Scott Wood, and Elkin AD Tony Duncan were also present at the signing. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0134-2.jpg McKinley Cheek was joined at his signing by his sister Lilly Cheek, his dad Marty Cheek, and his mom Leslie Cheek. Cheek’s brother Garvey Cheek, Elkin Principal Joel Hoyle, Elkin football coach Scott Wood, and Elkin AD Tony Duncan were also present at the signing.