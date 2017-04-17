Shores signs to play volleyball at Salem

On Wednesday afternoon, Elkin’s Corrin Shores signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at Salem College. Shores has been a stand-out volleyball player for the Lady Elks for four years, two on JV and two on Varsity.

“It’s pretty cool to be signing. I like to play volleyball so it’s cool to be able to play in college,” said Shores. “I didn’t think I would be able to play volleyball in college, but through Salem I’m able to.”

Along with playing volleyball, Shores played basketball, and soccer for the Buckin’ Elks. She also swam for the Elkin Wet Lightning during the summer.

“I’m proud of Corrin, and it doesn’t surprise me because she’s dedicated,” said volleyball coach Jerry Ann Brown. “She’s a hard worker in the classroom and on the court, wherever she’s at. She’s also a team player who encourages everyone around her and she does know the meaning of what it is to play as a team. We’re all really proud of her.”

Corrin Shores was joined at the signing by her sister Caitlyn Shores, her dad Cleat Shores, and her mom Carmella Shores. Elkin Principal Joel Hoyle, Elkin volleyball coach Jerry Ann Brown, and Elkin AD Tony Duncan were also in attendance. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Corrin.jpg Corrin Shores was joined at the signing by her sister Caitlyn Shores, her dad Cleat Shores, and her mom Carmella Shores. Elkin Principal Joel Hoyle, Elkin volleyball coach Jerry Ann Brown, and Elkin AD Tony Duncan were also in attendance. Kristian Russell | The Tribune