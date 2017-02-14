Walters named to All-District V Team

GREENSBORO — Guilford College senior and Starmount High School graduate, Heaven Walters, was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) NCAA Division III Academic All-District V Team, the organization announced Thursday.

Walters, a three-time member of the Academic All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) team, advances to CoSIDA’s Division III Academic All-America ballot. The results will be announced Feb. 28.

The all-district squads are comprised of women’s basketball students from Division III institutions in the 10-state area from Virginia to Missouri. Nominees were starters or key reserves of sophomore academic standing or above who maintained at least a 3.3 grade-point average.

Walters, a 5-8 forward, has started in each of the Quakers’ 21 match-ups this season. She is second on the team in scoring (11.8 points per game) and rebounding (6.1 rebounds per game). Her 51.6 percent field-goal percentage ranks fourth in the ODAC. Walters has tallied 15 or more points in six contests this season thus far. She posted a career-high 23 points in a December 30 double-overtime victory over Husson University. Walters knocked down nine out of 10 free throws in the game and also collected nine rebounds.

Walters, a seven-time dean’s list student, boasts a 3.95 grade-point average. She serves as a Guilford resident advisor and is a member of Tri-Beta National Honor Society. The exercise & sport sciences and health sciences double major is also a member of Guilford’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and is a part of the Guilford Christian Ministry. She has been accepted into graduate school for occupational therapy and has extensive volunteer experience.

Coach Stephanie Flamini’s Quakers are 18-3 overall, 11-2 in the ODAC.

Heaven Walters was named to the CoSIDA NCAA Division III Academic All-District V Team. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Walters.jpg Heaven Walters was named to the CoSIDA NCAA Division III Academic All-District V Team. Submitted Photo