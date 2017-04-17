PSG soccer coaches named

DURHAM — The Powerade State Games High School Soccer Showcase will take place June 24-25 at the UNC Greensboro Soccer Stadium. Some of the best boys and girls soccer players in the state will tryout to represent their region at the High School Soccer Showcase. The Showcase features six boys teams and four girls teams comprised of rising Sophomores, Juniors and Seniors.

The head coach for each regional team has been selected and are listed below with their high school in parentheses:

Girls West – Angelo Palozzi (Newton Conover)

Girls South – Danny Villa (High Point Central)

Girls North – Amy Green (Durham School of the Arts)

Girls East – Josh King (Dixon)

Boys West – David Fiest (Owen)

Boys South – Lee Ennis (Sun Valley)

Boys Midwest –Will Hurley (Mount Airy)

Boys Central – David Corsbie (Green Hope)

Boys Southeast –Matthew Graham (West Carteret)

Boys Northeast – Cory Worrell (C.B. Aycock)

To register, view regional maps, view tryout dates & locations, or for other general information on the High School Soccer Showcase, please visit www.poweradestategames.org.

The Powerade State Games of North Carolina is gearing up for an exciting year of competition in the Piedmont Triad. The 31st annual Powerade State Games begin on June 3rd and conclude on June 25th, hosting competitions in Burlington, Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem. Registration is now open for all sports. Athletes can visit www.poweradestategames.org to register for each event.

The Powerade State Games will host two athlete parties in 2017. The Opening Party will be held at Airbound Trampoline Park in Winston-Salem on June 16th. The Closing Party will be held at Airbound Trampoline Park in Greensboro on June 24th. Both parties will feature free jumping for the athletes as well as t-shirts, drawstring bags and a Powerade water bottle. The ceremonial cauldron will be lit and available for photo opportunities as well. Visit www.poweradestategames.org for more information.

The 2017 Powerade State Games of North Carolina corporate partners include: Powerade, BB&T, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC, Lowes Foods, Greensboro Convention & Visitors Bureau, Visit Winston-Salem, Burlington Alamance County Visitors Bureau, High Point Convention & Visitors Bureau, Visit NC, Sheetz, Jimmy John’s Sandwiches, Capitol Broadcasting Company, Liberty University, Bojangle’s, Greensboro Sports Commission, Systel and York Properties. It is not too late to be part of this year’s Powerade State Games; to become a sponsor contact North Carolina Amateur Sports at 919-361-1133 ext. 233.