First half defense propels Cards

A good inside/outside game combined with good defense helped East Wilkes knock off Elkin 53-32 Friday night.

The Lady Cardinals opened the game with a stifling defense, holding the home team without a field goal for the first 5:42 of the game. Then in the second quarter, the Cards again held Elkin without a basket for the first five minutes.

Kylie Thomas provided all five Elkin points in the first quarter, but East Wilkes responded with extra defenders and held her to just one make in the second quarter.

Meanwhile the visiting team was getting inside scoring from six different players to go with the sharpshooting of Tess Jolly from three-point range. Jolly had three makes from downtown, singlehandedly matching Elkin’s nine points in the half. Jolly had the first basket in the game, then a bomb late in the first quarter and second quarter as East Wilkes led 25-9 at the break.

Elkin started the second half looking to get the ball in close, and the strategy worked as the Lady Elks made a couple of baskets and picked up some fouls.

Still, the Cards managed to add a few more points to the lead and were up 37-17 with 1:14 left in the period.

That’s when the home team began its comeback bid. The Elks got two buckets from Thomas in the final minute, then opened the fourth period with an inside shot from Lexi Pardue and a three-pointer from Lakyn Mathis to cut the lead to 11 at 37-26.

After Jolly missed a pair of free throws, the Elks had a chance to cut the lead to single digits.

Elkin missed, East Wilkes pushed the ball up the floor, and Jolly sank a triple from the left corner. That jump-started a 16-0 run that doubled up the home team’s score 53-26.

Elkin would hit a couple of three-pointers in the final minute to make the margin closer.

Jolly finished with five three-pointers and a game-high 16 points. Mathis finished with 14 and Pardue 11.

Gracie Brown scored four, Ciara Pierce and Katie Prevette three each and Lauren Rakes two.

Thomas led Elkin with 13 points, and Cameron Beals had eight.

Laken Brown scored four, Corrin Shores three, and Catie Beth Browne and Chloe Osborne had two each.

East Wilkes improved to 10-5 overall and 5-2 in conference play.

Elkin dropped below .500 at 6-7 overall and 3-3 in league play.

Elkin’s Kylie Thomas (32) draws a shooting foul on East Wilkes’ Gracie Brown in the first quarter. Thomas had all five of Elkin’s points in the opening period. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_0JAL6294_filtered.jpg Elkin’s Kylie Thomas (32) draws a shooting foul on East Wilkes’ Gracie Brown in the first quarter. Thomas had all five of Elkin’s points in the opening period. Jeff Linville | Civitas Media East Wilkes’ Lexi Pardue (20) hits a short jumper over Elkin’s Catie Beth Browne (20). http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_0JAL6339_filtered.jpg East Wilkes’ Lexi Pardue (20) hits a short jumper over Elkin’s Catie Beth Browne (20). Jeff Linville | Civitas Media East Wilkes’ Lakyn Mathis hits a transition bucket off a feed from Tess Jolly. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_0JAL6341_filtered.jpg East Wilkes’ Lakyn Mathis hits a transition bucket off a feed from Tess Jolly. Jeff Linville | Civitas Media

By Jeff Linville [email protected]

