Logan’s 33 carries Cards over Elks

East Wilkes held Elkin to one basket in the fourth quarter to win 44-32 Friday night.

Cardinal guard Joah Logan outscored the Elks by himself, posting 33 points, including going 12-14 at the foul line (85.7 percent).

East Wilkes moved up to fourth place in the Mountain Valley Conference at 3-4 (4-11 overall) while Elkin remains winless at 0-6, 0-13 overall. Elkin didn’t get any sympathy from East Wilkes, which had its own winless season three years ago.

The Buckin’ Elks scored the first two baskets for a 4-0 lead, but the Cards responded with a 9-0 run and led at the end of the first 15-8.

That included back-to-back plays where Logan drove down the right side of the lane and kicked out to Bryce Vestal for an open three-pointer.

Bryce stays at least half an hour after practice every day, said East Wilkes coach Logan Call. Bryce was struggling at the start of the season, but he has continued to work. Now, if he gets a chance to step into his shot, he usually makes it.

With three minutes left in the first half, East Wilkes had built a 10-point lead and looked like it might be pulling away after a Joah Logan three-pointer.

Then Elkin’s Tristin Shears drove the lane and scored in traffic. Then Shears and Tevin Harris would convert fast-break layups to cut the margin to 27-23 at the half.

Elkin’s Beau Burgess scored twice in the first three minutes of the third quarter to tie the score 27-all.

Logan responded with a basket and then a three-point play to go up five points.

Harris hit his second three-pointer of the game to cut it back to two points at 32-30 going into the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, the Elks’ shooting would go cold.

Logan scored nine points in a 10-0 run that made it 42-32 with 5:43 left.

Each team would score two more points as East Wilkes spread the floor and played four corners to run the clock.

Logan scored 16 of the Cards’ 17 points in the second half.

This makes back-to-back nights where Joah scored 30 points, Call noted. The senior guard also helped the team to a three-point win over Ashe County Thursday night.

Just as impressive to the coach was that the 6-foot guard had 11 rebounds.

Some of the games where he has scored the most points have also been his best rebounding nights, said Call. Those include 34 points and 11 rebounds in a win over West Wilkes and 36 and 10 against Wilkes Central. He now averages about 20 points and eight boards a game.

Joah can lose himself in the game, just making plays all over the court, said the coach. He’s also learning when to kick the ball out to a teammate when the defense collapses.

After Logan, Vestal had six points, Trey Blevins three and Grant Bare two.

Burgess led the Elks with 10 points, while Shears and Harris had eight each. Austin Longworth chipped in four and Colt Henderson two.

The Cards opened the season with five straight losses, but now have gone 4-6 since then with a rookie coach.

Logan Call is the younger brother of Justin, who coached the team for a few years until former Surry Central assistant coach Bradley Davis took over in 2014. Davis coached for two seasons, then the position came open again.

Justin stepped in to fill the spot, but the older brother was planning to groom his sibling for the role. Right in midseason the two switched roles, and the team has improved.

The past decade hasn’t been kind to Cardinal basketball. The Cards haven’t had a winning season in many years, with the best mark in the past dozen years being 8-13 in 2005-06, according to MaxPreps. From 2006 to the start of this season, the Cards went 43-196.

Now the team has a new hope.

By Jeff Linville

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

