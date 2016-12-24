East Wilkes fall to East Forsyth

WINSTON SALEM — While East Wilkes has had a great run so far for girl’s basketball, the men’s basketball team hasn’t had the best of luck against its opponents. On Thursday morning, both of the Cardinals basketball teams were in action for the SouthData Winter Classic at North Forsyth High School. East Wilkes matched up against East Forsyth on the first day of the tournament, then matched up against Mount Tabor on the final day.

East Wilkes women come up short against East Forsyth, 52-48

East Wilkes gave the East Forsyth Eagles a run for their money before the Eagles came away with a 52-48 win. Both teams battled back and forth in the first two quarters. East Forsyth held on to a 13-8 lead at the end of the first, but the Cardinals battled back to take a 22-20 lead at halftime.

Lauren Rakes, Tess Jolly and Lauren Johnson all gave their best in the first two quarters as they scored several baskets. In the second quarter, Alexis Pardue gave the Cardinals a lead over the Eagles 17-13. From there, the Cardinals kept things going to take a two-point lead going into the half.

In the third quarter, East Wilkes kept up its momentum to maintain its lead over the Eagles. Jolly and Johnson paired up to make the most of their shots. The Cardinals took its biggest lead of the game with a 31-24 lead. The Eagles took a time-out late in the third quarter and tried to re-gain its composure. At the end of the third, East Forsyth had battled back as the Cardinals were hanging on to a one-point lead.

The fourth quarter saw East Forsyth score 17 points and hold the Cardinals t0 12 points. At the end of the game, East Forsyth had made its comeback to take a 52-48 win over the Cardinals.

On Friday night, the Cardinals matched up against Mount Tabor and took home a 49-27 win. East Wilkes meets up with Starmount on Jan. 3 in Boonville.

East Forsyth beat East Wilkes men, 63-29

The East Wilkes men came up short against a powerhouse East Forsyth basketball team. It took the Cardinals over 12 minutes to score their first basket, and when the team did score, the points came from the free-throw line.

East Forsyth had a 13-0 lead at the end of the first, and the team kept up its scoring to take a 20-0 lead before Joah Logan was able to knock in the first points for the Cardinals. Logan scored the first four points for East Wilkes, then Jaylin Staler scored two more free throws for the Cardinals.

Logan was back to the free-throw line to knock in two more baskets. East Forsyth kept things going on both offense and defense as it held on to a 30-11 lead at halftime.

In the third and fourth quarters, East Wilkes scored a combined 18 points while East Forsyth scored 19 points in the third quarter and 14 points in the fourth quarter. At the end of the game, East Wilkes fell to the Eagles, 63-29.

On Friday morning, the Cardinals fell to Mount Tabor 66-21. The Cardinals will match up against Forbush on Dec. 29 at 6 p.m.

