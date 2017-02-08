Stone Mountain News

The Traphill Fire Department will sponsor a Pancake Supper on Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. with all proceeds going to F.D. Holloway, who lost his home to a fire last weekend. It will be a good time to support the fire department and fellowship with the community. Tell the firemen you appreciate all that they do in our community.

New books available to check out at Traphill Branch Library include “ Shadow of the storm” by Connilyn Cossette, “Still Life” by Louise Penny, “Take Heart, My Child: A Mother’s Dream” by Ainsley Earhardt, “The Whole Town’s Talking” by Fannie Flagg, and “Yappy Hour: A Mystery” by Diana Orgain,“Quilting For Busy Boomers” edited by Jeanne Stauffer and Sandra L. Hatch, and “Stone Mountain North Carolina” by Kelly Royal Jr. featuring his art work of the Stone Mountain area.

New DVDs to check out at Traphill Branch Library include “Secret Life of Pets,” “Sully,” “Suicide Squad,” “Finding Dory” and “Storks.” These can be checked out for a week with your library card.

Thank you, Lucas Baker, for joining the National Guard to serve our country. He was sworn in last week in Charlotte.

Congratulations to Lillie Edwards, whose Excel Bronze Team of the Yadkin Valley Gymnastics Academy, placed second in competition. Lillie won first place in vault, second place in beam, fourth place on floor and third place All Around.

Condolences go to the family of Polly Caudill, who died on Feb. 3; the family of Ovaline Sain, who died on Jan, 28 (they had a cabin on Low Meadows just off the Grissel Tail Road); and the family of Johnny Brakefield, the brother-in-law of Frank Miller, who died on Feb. 3.

Happy birthday wishes go to Brittany Chambers on Feb. 6; Kase Woodie on Feb. 7; Josh Wiles and Joann Hutchens on Feb. 8; Austin Sloan, Joann Hutchison, Kayla Cothren Johnston, Hunter Ayers and Lauren Richardson on Feb. 9; Kimberly Kennedy and Ricky Johnson on Feb. 11; and Larry (Pedro) Foster and Grayson Fender on Feb. 12.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Melanie and Jack Wagoner, who celebrate their 20th anniversary on Feb. 8; Bob and Rosa Wood Letasz, who celebrate their fourth anniversary on Feb. 9; Craig and Kayla Cothren Johnston, who celebrate their 11th anniversary on Feb. 11; Ryan and Annette Hall, who celebrate their 23rd anniversary on Feb. 12; and Debbie and Greg Cannon, who celebrate their fourth anniversary on Feb. 12.

Traphill had a low temperature of 23.3 degrees on Feb. 4 and a high temperature of 64.5 degrees on Jan. 31. There was no rain and just a little bit of sleet in Traphill during the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 5. The groundhog may have seen his shadow, but the days are getting longer.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.