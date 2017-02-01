Stone Mountain News

Bobby Trott will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church, on Sunday at 9 a.m., weather permitting. If the Stone Mountain State Park should be closed for bad weather, there will be no service.

The Traphill Fire Department will sponsor a pancake supper on Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. It will be a good time to support the fire department and fellowship with the community. Tell the firemen you appreciate all that they do in our community.

New books available to check out at Traphill Branch Library include “ Shadow of the storm” by Connilyn Cossette, “Still Life” by Louise Penny, “Take Heart, My Child: A Mother’s Dream” by Ainsley Earhardt, “The Whole Town’s Talking” by Fannie Flagg, and “Yappy Hour: A Mystery” by Diana Orgain,“Quilting For Busy Boomers” edited by Jeanne Stauffer and Sandra L Hatch, and “Stone Mountain North Carolina” by Kelly Royal Jr featuring his art work of the Stone Mountain area.

New DVDs to check out at Traphill Branch Library include “Secret Life of Pets,” “Sully,” “Suicide Squad,” “Finding Dory” and “Storks.” These can be checked out for a week with your library card.

Get well wishes go to Ronnie Wood, who had another surgery on his foot.

A fire last Saturday night caused the loss of F.D. Holloway’s home.

Happy birthday wishes go to Dennis Norman and Judy Cleary on Jan. 30; Mozelle Holcomb, Betty Billings, Shannon Bryant and Caleb James Casey on Jan. 31; Judy Smith, Bill Reynolds and Kamyrn Scott on Feb. 1; Leora Sidden, Alton Caudill, Richie Holloway and Arnold Ewing on Feb. 2; Mary Harris and Sophia Ray on Feb. 4; and Jill Woodie on Feb. 5.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Jill and Joe Woodie, who celebrate their 39th anniversary on Feb. 5.

Traphill had a low temperature of 28.5 degrees on Jan. 28 and a high temperature of 73.4 degrees on Jan. 25. There was 1.9 inches of rain in Traphill during the week of Jan. 23-29.

