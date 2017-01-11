Stone Mountain News

You can have soup and play Bingo at the Traphill Fire Department on Saturday, beginning about 6 p.m.

New books available to check out at Traphill Branch Library include “The Angel of Forest Hill: an Amish Christmas Romance” by Cindy Woodsmall, “Because You’re Mine” by Colleen Coble, “The Chemist” by Stephanie Meyer, “Counted With the Stars” by Connilyn Cossette, and “A Dog’s Purpose” by Bruce Cameron.

Jolene Johnson and her daughter, Melanie Johnson-Wagoner, enjoyed a mini-vacation last week at Boone and Blowing Rock.

Condolences go to the family of Vern Smith, who died on Jan. 2; the family of Thelma Billings Mathis, who died on Jan. 2; the family of Dustin Bobbitt, who died on Jan. 5; and the family of DeLoss Wood, who died on Jan. 7.

Get well wishes go to Ella Mae Sparks, who had surgery on her foot last week; and to H.C. Kennedy, who was in the hospital recently.

Happy birthday wishes go to Jim Byrd and Linda Dillard on Jan. 9; Johnny Kennedy, Tammie Holcomb, John Johnson Jr., Laura Mae Dancy and Claude Johnson on Jan. 10; Lorraine Wiles, Jonathan Wingler, Ricky McGrady, Jacob Johnson and Katherine Bauguess on Jan. 11; Bryson John Gambill on Jan. 12; Breanna Bowers and Keri Hall on Jan. 13; and Lucille Wiles and Joe Woodie on Jan. 14.

Traphill had a low temperature of 12.3 degrees on Jan. 8 and a high temperature of 52.7 degrees on Jan. 4. There was one inch of rain and 5 inches of snow in Traphill during the week of Jan. 2-8.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or [email protected]