Citizens’ Sentiments


What do you remember about your high school prom?

Becky Cook (Jonesville) “All our kids’ friends came to our house to get their pictures made so we got to see all of them all dressed up.”


Vicki Holcomb (Thurman) “Men in tuxes and ties.”


Candace Poole (Elkin) “I had better things to do than waste money on a dance.”


Kurry Russell (East Bend) “I went to four proms. I remember the food at my uncle’s restaurant, the power went out at one prom I went to, and I got to drive my parent’s BMW.”


