Community Commentary

Tina Brown (State Road) “My husband surprised me with tickets for the Island Ford Baptist Church Banquet on the 11th. Terry’s Cafe is catering it.” http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_0069.jpg Tina Brown (State Road) “My husband surprised me with tickets for the Island Ford Baptist Church Banquet on the 11th. Terry’s Cafe is catering it.” Kelley Ingram (Elkin) “There’s an Alzheimer’s support group at Chatham Nursing Rehab. I’m kind of worried people might not come because it’s Valentine’s Day.” http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_0090.jpg Kelley Ingram (Elkin) “There’s an Alzheimer’s support group at Chatham Nursing Rehab. I’m kind of worried people might not come because it’s Valentine’s Day.” Bobby Todd (Yadkinville) “My wife and we will be attending the ‘Guys and Dolls’ Extravaganza at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center.” http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_1367.jpg Bobby Todd (Yadkinville) “My wife and we will be attending the ‘Guys and Dolls’ Extravaganza at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center.” Madison Gentry (Yadkinville) “My boyfriend Blake Stanley. He plans it every year. He always gives me flowers and we always go out to eat, sometimes to a movie or we go out of town. I’m thinking we may be going out of town. We may go to Raleigh. Every year we go somewhere different.” http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_1368.jpg Madison Gentry (Yadkinville) “My boyfriend Blake Stanley. He plans it every year. He always gives me flowers and we always go out to eat, sometimes to a movie or we go out of town. I’m thinking we may be going out of town. We may go to Raleigh. Every year we go somewhere different.”