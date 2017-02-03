Community Commentary

Moon Mullins (Dobson) “Take care of the disabled people. Stop taking money out of their disabilty check. Double Social Security checks. Take care of American vets first. Take care of Americans and open up jobs to them.”

Moon Mullins (Dobson) “Take care of the disabled people. Stop taking money out of their disabilty check. Double Social Security checks. Take care of American vets first. Take care of Americans and open up jobs to them.” http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_0050.jpg Moon Mullins (Dobson) “Take care of the disabled people. Stop taking money out of their disabilty check. Double Social Security checks. Take care of American vets first. Take care of Americans and open up jobs to them.” Justin Stewart (Elkin) “Serve the American people.” http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_0053.jpg Justin Stewart (Elkin) “Serve the American people.” Dave Norman (Elkin) “Take care of ISIS — and that includes immigration.” http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_0054.jpg Dave Norman (Elkin) “Take care of ISIS — and that includes immigration.” Ardell Hemric (Elkin) “Take care of the seniors.” http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_0055.jpg Ardell Hemric (Elkin) “Take care of the seniors.”