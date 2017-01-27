Community Commentary

Faith Trivette (Jonesville) “Two winters ago I was sledding with my cousin. She hit a tree and we thought she broke her leg.”

Cole Bauguess (Thurmond) “Three winters ago. My dad had a four-wheeler and we tied an inner tube to it. He turned a corner and I flew off. I had to lay there for a few minutes.”

Laken Lloyd (Elkin) “2008 or 9. I remember I was so little and the snow came up above my knees. I felt like we were out of school for a month. We took the dogs walking out back and my mom pointed out how pretty the snow on the trees was. It was close to Christmas time so we started singing that ‘Winter Wonderland’ song.”

Linda McDonald (Elkin) “It was about 35 years ago when we lived in Michigan. It was Christmas time and we had a house full. It was the night before Christmas and we threw all the left over paper and cardboard in the fire at once. We started a chimney fire.”

Faith Trivette (Jonesville) “Two winters ago I was sledding with my cousin. She hit a tree and we thought she broke her leg.” http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_0001.jpg Faith Trivette (Jonesville) “Two winters ago I was sledding with my cousin. She hit a tree and we thought she broke her leg.” Cole Bauguess (Thurmond) “Three winters ago. My dad had a four-wheeler and we tied an inner tube to it. He turned a corner and I flew off. I had to lay there for a few minutes.” http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_0002-3.jpg Cole Bauguess (Thurmond) “Three winters ago. My dad had a four-wheeler and we tied an inner tube to it. He turned a corner and I flew off. I had to lay there for a few minutes.” Laken Lloyd (Elkin) “2008 or 9. I remember I was so little and the snow came up above my knees. I felt like we were out of school for a month. We took the dogs walking out back and my mom pointed out how pretty the snow on the trees was. It was close to Christmas time so we started singing that ‘Winter Wonderland’ song.” http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_0003-4.jpg Laken Lloyd (Elkin) “2008 or 9. I remember I was so little and the snow came up above my knees. I felt like we were out of school for a month. We took the dogs walking out back and my mom pointed out how pretty the snow on the trees was. It was close to Christmas time so we started singing that ‘Winter Wonderland’ song.” Linda McDonald (Elkin) “It was about 35 years ago when we lived in Michigan. It was Christmas time and we had a house full. It was the night before Christmas and we threw all the left over paper and cardboard in the fire at once. We started a chimney fire.” http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_0005-1.jpg Linda McDonald (Elkin) “It was about 35 years ago when we lived in Michigan. It was Christmas time and we had a house full. It was the night before Christmas and we threw all the left over paper and cardboard in the fire at once. We started a chimney fire.”