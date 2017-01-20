Community Commentary

Linda Erlandson (Elkin) Obama and Kennedy. We were happy. It was an uplifting time.

Dr. Jim Harrell Sr. (Elkin) “Franklin Roosevelt. We were in the worst Depression ever. People were starving and he started the WPA which immediately gave jobs to about 800,000,000. It gave those people a job so they kept their dignity. Then there was the CC Camp. All healthy boys from 18 to 23 were taken in and given a paycheck, clothes, a warm place to stay. They had training and exercise just like they got in the Army.”

Gayle Lanier (Pilot Mountain) “The Trump issues going on right now. That is what is first and foremost in my mind.”

Birdie Johnson (Elkin) “George Bush Sr. I was present. I was working in Washington at the time when Barbara kissed Willard Scott on the mouth. It was running joke with my family.”

Linda Erlandson (Elkin) Obama and Kennedy. We were happy. It was an uplifting time. http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_0004.jpg Linda Erlandson (Elkin) Obama and Kennedy. We were happy. It was an uplifting time. Dr. Jim Harrell Sr. (Elkin) “Franklin Roosevelt. We were in the worst Depression ever. People were starving and he started the WPA which immediately gave jobs to about 800,000,000. It gave those people a job so they kept their dignity. Then there was the CC Camp. All healthy boys from 18 to 23 were taken in and given a paycheck, clothes, a warm place to stay. They had training and exercise just like they got in the Army.” http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_0006.jpg Dr. Jim Harrell Sr. (Elkin) “Franklin Roosevelt. We were in the worst Depression ever. People were starving and he started the WPA which immediately gave jobs to about 800,000,000. It gave those people a job so they kept their dignity. Then there was the CC Camp. All healthy boys from 18 to 23 were taken in and given a paycheck, clothes, a warm place to stay. They had training and exercise just like they got in the Army.” Gayle Lanier (Pilot Mountain) “The Trump issues going on right now. That is what is first and foremost in my mind.” http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_0007-1.jpg Gayle Lanier (Pilot Mountain) “The Trump issues going on right now. That is what is first and foremost in my mind.” Birdie Johnson (Elkin) “George Bush Sr. I was present. I was working in Washington at the time when Barbara kissed Willard Scott on the mouth. It was running joke with my family.” http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_0017.jpg Birdie Johnson (Elkin) “George Bush Sr. I was present. I was working in Washington at the time when Barbara kissed Willard Scott on the mouth. It was running joke with my family.”