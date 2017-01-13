Community Commentary

Christie Harrison (Elkin) “Before becoming involved in Foothills Theatre, I hadn’t done anything related to theater. Leighanne Martin Wright served as a mentor to me, with her amazing talents. She has constantly provided me with the confidence and encouragement for success. She has led me to my new endeavor, script writing. I am heading up a reader’s theater event for Foothills Theatre that will be held in April where all of the scripts are written by local citizens. Leighanne has never doubted my abilities. For her constant friendship I will always be thankful.

Jessie Grant (Yadkinville) “Libby Brown served as a mentor for me and many performing art and music loving students. She had high expectations and exceeded them. Libby had a drive that astounds me to this day. I try to emulate her ways. Many times I’ve found myself asking, ‘What would Libby do about this…’. She lead with heart, determination, collaboration and always a song.”

Kelly and Jo Dougherty (Dobson) “Cindy Shore from Sanders Ridge has been a wonderful mentor to us. We worked for her and helped her manage Sanders Ridge Organic Farm, growing produce for the farmers market and restaurants. She helped us learn techniques for growing organically which we use on our our farm now.”

