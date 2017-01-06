Posted on by

Community Commentary


What is your favorite thing to do when it snows?

Richard Dale (State Road) “Read. That’s why I’m at the library.”


Hayden Snow (Elkin) “Be outside and play in the snow.”


Toni Callahan (Thurmond/Traphill) “I like to go out and ride my horse and watch TV.”


Sherry Ball (Jonesville) “Read or crochet is what I do.”


What is your favorite thing to do when it snows?
