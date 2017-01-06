Community Commentary

Richard Dale (State Road) “Read. That’s why I’m at the library.”

Hayden Snow (Elkin) “Be outside and play in the snow.”

Toni Callahan (Thurmond/Traphill) “I like to go out and ride my horse and watch TV.”

Sherry Ball (Jonesville) “Read or crochet is what I do.”

