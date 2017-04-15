County Republicans hold convention

The Surry County Republican Party held its annual convention on March 25, and elected a new slate of officers.

Mark Jones is chairman, Gayle Norman is vice chair, Charlie Askins is treasurer, and Wanda Stanley is secretary.

New committees of special interest are (1) Youth & Minority Outreach, (2) Unaffiliated Outreach, and (3) Legislative & Regulatory Engagement.

New precinct chairmen include George Sanborn and Jean-Pierre Decelle of Elkin.

Surry GOP approaches its new political year with commitment and renewed energy, hoping to once again increase its membership in Surry County. Many activities are planned over the coming months including public meetings where local candidates and elected officials will be available to speak and answer questions.

