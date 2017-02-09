Councilwoman Denise D. Adams to run for Fifth Congressional District seat in 2018

WINSTON-SALEM — Denise D. Adams, who represents the North Ward on the Winston-Salem City Council, will run for the Fifth Congressional District seat now held by Virginia Foxx in 2018. The Fifth District covers parts of 11 northwestern North Carolina counties, including all of Forsyth, and runs to the Tennessee border.

Adams, an energetic and effective campaigner, said, “I am running to win, and I intend to devote as much time and energy as necessary to do just that.” She will probably face competition in the May 2018 Democrat primary.

Councilwoman Adams is now serving her third term on the Winston-Salem City Council. She will remain on the council because her council seat will not be on the 2018 ballot. “We have made sure that the North Ward has had a seat at the table since my election in 2009, and my voice will continue to be heard loud and clear — I can guarantee you that,” she said.

Adams is from Winston-Salem and graduated from East Forsyth High School. She earned the B.A. degree in speech communication from Morgan State University in Baltimore and returned to her home town and worked for more than 37 years in manufacturing and management positions before retiring from Johnson Controls in 2013.

“My roots are deep in Winston-Salem and the Fifth District,” she said, “and I understand the needs of its residents. It’s a big district and we are diverse but, at the same time, we have common concerns about jobs, educational opportunities, environment, healthcare, equality, financial security as we grow older and countless other things. Let’s concentrate on the issues that bind us together — not the matters that are divisive. I will listen to my constituents and be the strong voice of reason and progress that speaks for residents of the Fifth District.”

Adams serves as vice chair of the Finance Committee and the Community Development/Housing/ General Government Committee of the Winston-Salem City Council. Outside the council, she has cast her net broadly. She is on the board of the North Carolina League of Municipalities, Women in Municipal Government, North Carolina Black Elected Municipal Officials, NC Institute of Political Leadership Advisory Board, Winston-Salem Urban Area MPO Transportation Advisory Committee, Forsyth County Community Garden Advisory Board and the City of Winston-Salem Risk Acceptance Management Corporation.

“I believe in going the extra mile,” she said, “and the residents of the Fifth Congressional District can expect me to continue doing so.” She has served on the boards of SciWorks, The Arts Council of Winston Salem and Forsyth County, Delta Fine Arts, United Way Women’s Leadership Circle, Winston-Salem Sustainability Commission, Winston-Salem Housing Authority, East Winston Community Development Corporation and the Urban League.

Adams has co-chaired local projects for which she has a passion including Winston Lake YMCA Partners for Youth Golf Tournament 2010-11; 2011 Habitat for Humanity – Women Build; and chair of Social and Political Action for WS Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She has served as secretary of the Rose McCloud Chapter #608 Order of the Eastern Star, YMCA Partners for Youth Golf Tournament 2010-11, and chair of “She’s Got It Covered,” that provides financial assistance for female athletes at Winston-Salem State University.

She has served on leadership and panel organizations in the community and state such as fellow of the Institute of Political Leadership 1990; Leadership Winston-Salem 1991; Smart Start Allocations Panel 2008-10; United Way Forsyth County – Health Allocations Panel 2009-10; and Leadership NC 2012.

Adams is an avid golfer and tennis player and also enjoys regular exercise, cooking and gardening. She is a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Denise D. Adams http://elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_4790..jpg Denise D. Adams Submitted photo