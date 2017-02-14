SCC Machining Club tours Charleston shipyard, gains industry insight

DOBSON — One might assume most college students spent their winter break primarily binging on the latest Netflix series and recovering from finals, but for the members of Surry Community College’s Machining Club, a portion of their vacation was spent gaining valuable industry knowledge as they toured Detyens Shipyard on the Cooper River in Charleston, South Carolina.

Surry’s Machining Club is comprised of students pursuing curriculum studies in Computer-Integrated Machining. The club exists as a means of participating in industry-related field trips and events, as well as helping the community by hosting several fundraisers each year to donate money to causes including the Children’s Home of Surry County.

Students who attended the field trip were: Trey Bennett of Mount Airy, Cesar Cardoso of Mount Airy, Jacob Cavanaugh of Mount Airy, Aaron Dudley of East Bend, Cole Easter of Mount Airy, Alex Forrest of East Bend, Nathan Goins of Pilot Mountain, A.J. Hackbarth of East Bend, Alex Handy of Mount Airy, Chau Lor of Mount Airy, Jarrett Rogers of Pilot Mountain and Jacob Snow of Lowgap. Instructors Corey Easter and Shay Hornaday attended as well.

While touring the Detyens facilities, students were taken 40 feet under the waterline beneath the ships to watch as Detyens employees repaired Navy ships using skills the students are learning in their courses at Surry.

Coursework as a student enrolled in the Computer-Integrated Machining program at Surry may include manual machining, computer applications, engineering design, Computer-Aided Drafting (CAD), Computer-Aided Machining (CAM), blueprint interpretation, advanced Computerized Numeric Control (CNC) equipment, basic and advanced machining operations, precision measurement, and high-speed multi-axis machining.

Aside from serving as an experience like no other, SCC Lead Machining Instructor and Machining Club Advisory Corey Easter explained the benefit that touring the shipyard and watching the Navy ship repair had for his students.

“It was an opportunity for the students to see some massive machining equipment being used in the manufacturing of ships. They are used to seeing and using smaller stuff here at the college, but the shipyards provided them an experience on a much larger scale,” said Easter.

The field trip afforded students an opportunity to learn a great deal about one of the many potential career paths they may take after completing coursework at Surry. Graduates should qualify for employment as machining technicians in high-tech manufacturing, rapid-prototyping and rapid-manufacturing industries, specialty machine shops, fabrication industries, and high-tech or emerging industries such as aerospace, aviation, medical, and renewable energy, and to sit for machining certification examinations.

The club also visited Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum and toured the USS Yorktown.

More information about Surry’s Machining Program can be accessed at www.surry.edu or on Facebook @surrymachining.

