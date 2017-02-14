Dobson students give to others

Students prepare to fill blessing bags back at school.

Students in Emily Wilmoth’s AIG class at Dobson Elementary School just finished a project to give back to others in need in the community. Students did chores at home to earn money for a special shopping trip. They then traveled to Family Dollar in Dobson and shopped for items such as gloves, toothbrushes, rain ponchos, bottled water, small food items, combs, etc. They used gallon-size baggies and made “Kindness Kits” for homeless people. Each student took a bag home with them to put in their family car, so they would have it on hand when they come upon someone on the street or at an intersection. “The purpose of this project is to show our students that giving back to others is an important part of a strong community. It means much more to each child when they have had to work for the money they are spending to make a difference in the life of someone else. I am extremely proud of my students for the excitement they have had with this project. It goes to show we are doing much more than teaching kids basic subjects in school. We are also teaching our kids to be good people!” Emily Wilmoth, AIG teacher at Dobson Elementary. Here, Aubrey Southern, Emma Bryant and Landon Hawks shopping at Family Dollar for supplies​.

Tripp McMillen, Bella Brown and Mason Cox fills up a basket.

Josiah Worsley, Lucas Johnson and Brady Cox shops for supplies.