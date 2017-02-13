Surry announces top students for fall 2016

DOBSON — Surry Community College announces the fall semester 2016 president’s list and dean’s list.

The president’s list recognizes students enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours of college level coursework who achieve academic excellence and maintain a 3.8 grade-point average with no final grade lower than a “C.” Students on the president’s list also qualify for the dean’s list.

The dean’s list honors those students who achieve significant academic status in their classes. Students qualifying for the dean’s list must be enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours of college level coursework and maintain a 3.5 grade-point average with no final grade lower than a “C.”

President’s List: Brittany Ella Diane Day, Stephanya Martinez-Serafin, Magali Ruiz-Toribio and Tracey Alan Spaugh, all of Boonville; Karina Fidanovna Afinogentova, Samantha Lauren Atkins, Alexis Belmonte, Gabriela Alicel Chavez, Colby James Cooke, Ernesto Cristobal, Nora Neli Cristobal, William Bryan Cumming, Logan Elizabeth Draughon, Christopher Alan Ford, Melissa Angela Fritzinger, Cassie Naomi Hernandez, Brandi Nichole Hudson, Arturo Diaz Santiago, Rhonda Denise Shinault, Leslie Ann Speer, Makayla Dawn Tharpe, all of Dobson; Erin Peyton Jones, Levi Cory Shumate, Kaitlin Michelle Thompson and Tonja R. Wimmer, all of East Bend; Amy Kennedy Billings, Hogan Lewis Coe, Guadalupe Isabel Delgadillo, Natalia Lucia Gonzalez, Claire Elizabeth Grider, Emilio Lopez Sanchez, Walter Rhoades Poplin, Hannah Elizabeth Shelton, John Conard Shumate, Donathan Gray Snow, Taylor Brooke Tharpe, Anthony Roy Whetstone, all of Elkin; Delma Church, Amanda Lynn Hauser, Laken Lynn Haynes, all of Hamptonville; Andrea Marie Dobbins and Robbin Lyons Wagoner, both of Jonesville; Ashley Shore Blackburn of North Wilkesboro; Danielle Lynne Atkinson, Barry Eugene Calloway, Heather N. Couch and Stacey E Marker, all of Ronda; Malinda Grace Benfield, Lisa Collins Casstevens, Karly Lauren Moore and Ashley Marie Wilmoth, all of State Road; Carolyn Dotson Swaim of Traphill; Maria Guadalupe Carachure, Dalton Avery Craver, Regan Diane Gentry, Kevin Asael Hernandez, Hunter Todd Norris, Veronica Sims and Morgan Sloan White, all of Yadkinville.

Dean’s List: Andrew Carroll Cox, Samantha Crews Eddleman, Elvira Yoselin Sanchez, all of Boonville; Samantha Yvonne Abbas, Jaclyn Faith Banks, Leslie Belmonte, Katia Janet Benitez Martinez, Angela J. Bradshaw, Leslie Ann Carroll, Austin Brian Cooke, Erica Lynn Isaacs, Carly June Johnson, Gerardo Lachino, Rubi Loeza, Jessica Martinez, Bryan Andrew Mills, Zulema Salgado Calderon, Kelsey Jenna Taylor, Amy Lynn Thompson, Madison Hope White, Gabriel Andrew Ryan Wilmoth, all of Dobson; Brooke Nicole Edwards, Steven Tyler Goins, Randall Lee Gordon, Christopher Lee Johnson, Hunter Alexander Kimbrell, Amber Lindsey Pratt, Jennifer Gregory Smith, all of East Bend; Trena J. Cain, Anna B. Poplin, Tristan Hanes Grubbs, Jennifer Loa, Scott Monroe Richardson, all of Elkin; Kayla Marie Benitez, Tracey Lynnette Britton, Alejandra Tina Vargas, Bryan Miguel Jimenez-Leandro, all of Hamptonville; Roger Adam Blankenship and Noah Bryan Campbell, Carlos Nava, Daniela Loredo, all of Jonesville; Kelsey Marie Waddell of Ronda; Laura Dawn Haynes of Siloam; Breanna Michelle Finney and Cory Thomas Moxley, both of Sparta; Christel Noelle Cassil, Edi Grace Nixon, Zoee Amber Wood, all of State Road; Christian James Shores of Thurmond; Jordan Lee Bean, Elizabeth Nicole Bourne, Daniel Matthew Cranford, Justin Dell Hutchens, Clayton Andrew Overby, Bobby Bruce Sims, Tate Columbus Williams, all of Yadkinville.