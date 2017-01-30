Surry CC holds practical nurse graduation

DOBSON — Eight students recently graduated as Practical Nurses from Surry Community College.

The Nursing Pinning and Graduation Ceremony was held Dec. 15, 2016, in the Grand Hall of the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology on Surry’s campus in Dobson.

The PN fall 2016 graduates are Jessica Aguahedionda of Ronda, Chelsea Cave of Dobson, Brittany Cline of Ararat, Elaine Miller of West Jefferson, Patty Puckett of Thurmond, Krystal Simmons of Ararat, Amber Sparger of Mount Airy and Amber Yoder of Roaring River.

Surry nursing graduates provide care at different points throughout a patient’s lifetime in a variety of settings. Practical Nursing is a one-year program that prepares students for careers as Licensed Practical Nurses after taking the examination leading to licensure. Students can also choose to complete the ADN or Associate Degree in Nursing, which is a two-year program enabling them to sit for the examination leading to licensure as a Registered Nurse.

For more information about the Nursing program, contact Dr. Yvonne Johnson at 336-386-3368 or [email protected] Follow the program on Facebook @surrynursing.

Photo courtesy of Tilley's Photography Studio