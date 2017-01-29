Shockley named President of the Year

DOBSON — Surry Community College President Dr. David Shockley was recently named the 2017 President of the Year by the NC State Board of Community Colleges.

The Surry Community College Board of Trustees was notified of Shockley’s recognition on Jan. 20. The President of the Year Award, sponsored by Wells Fargo, was established by the State Board of Community Colleges in 2001. This award encourages, identifies, and rewards outstanding leadership and commitment to the community college mission among the presidents of the 58 institutions of the North Carolina Community College System.

“It is wonderful that the NC State Board of Community Colleges recognizes Dr. Shockley’s exemplary leadership and service to Surry Community College, our community, the State, and the NC Community College System,” said Alice Connolly, chair of the Surry Community College Board of Trustees. “This award represents not only a personal recognition for Dr. Shockley, but also, another exciting honor for Surry Community College.”

Connolly nominated Shockley in a competitive selection process whereby an eight-page narrative is submitted and candidates are interviewed by an awards committee. The awards process emphasizes accomplishments that recipients have led in the past three years at their institutions — demonstrating broad partnerships, technology advancements, workforce education, economic development, advocacy at the local and state level, long-range planning, innovation in program development, and supporting employee development among other criteria.

“I am very honored to be recognized amongst my 58 peers by the NC State Board of Community Colleges, the most successful community college system in the nation,” Shockley said. “I am so appreciative of all the encouragement from my family and colleagues over the years. Without the support of the Surry Community College Board of Trustees, our community partners, students, faculty and staff, this honor wouldn’t have been possible. This award represents a team effort, an entire body of work, at Surry Community College. I truly feel blessed to be President of Surry Community College. We are poised for the best years yet.”

During Shockley’s presidency, which began in 2012, the college has constantly been changing and improving to meet the needs of Surry and Yadkin counties’ businesses and citizenry. Shockley led the effort to increase the number of high school students being served by the College & Career Promise dual enrollment program, which yielded a 400 percent increase. Due to his guidance, the Surry Community College Foundation assets have increased by 60 percent to $8.4 million, which will benefit students in the form of scholarships, curriculum advancements and new educational facilities. The college has acquired 58 additional acres, which currently is the site of the college’s vineyard and will be the site of future expansion including a science building and wine tasting area. This land acquisition increased the college’s property by 56 percent.

Under Shockley’s leadership, Surry has become a model community college in the NCWorks Customized Training program and was ranked No. 4 in the state for the number of customized training projects among community colleges in 2013, 2014 and 2015. Through Shockley’s supervision, the college has expanded its reach into Yadkin County with the introduction of two degree programs — Associate in Arts and Mechatronics — at the Yadkin Center beginning in the Fall of 2016, which is allowing Yadkin County students the ability to complete an Associate in Arts degree without leaving Yadkin County, an opportunity that has never been offered before.

The Yadkin Center campus has also expanded with additional classroom space in the Yadkin County Agricultural & Educational Building and will continue to grow with the construction of the G. Allen Mebane IV Industrial Training Center and a Professional Truck Driver Institute certified truck driving range. An Industrial Training Center was also built on the Dobson campus in 2014 to feature a reinvigorated Computer-Integrated Machining program. Under Shockley’s headship, Surry Community College is now a top tier community college due to its integration of information technologies.

Shockley will be presented with a certificate and plaque at a formal ceremony with details forthcoming from the NC State Board of Community Colleges.

