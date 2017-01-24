Students present literary works

Throughout the fall semester, Elkin High students collaborated with WatershedNow and creative writing instructors from Authoring Action to write about maintaining and preserving the local Big Elkin Creek watershed. On Jan. 3, EHS English I students presented their poetry and stories about caring for the local watershed to Surry County commissioners. Presenting students are, front row, from left, Savannah Collins, Destiny Garcia, Tina Molling, Annalise Gant, and Authoring Action instructor Nathan Freeman; back row, Dr. Woody Faulk, the Rev. Stuart Taylor, student Blake Tatum, English I teacher April Swarey, and Authoring Action instructor Lynn Rhoades.

