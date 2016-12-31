Become an independent insurance agent at SCC

DOBSON — Surry Community College’s new Property and Casualty Insurance Pre-Licensing course, in cooperation with the Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina (IIANC), offers students all the tools and information necessary to take and pass the North Carolina State Examination to become a licensed Property and Casualty insurance agent.

Working as an independent insurance agent is flexible and stable. Over time, and with added experience, many agents are able to make their own hours and set their own goals. What’s more, insurance agents work in an industry in which the U. S. Bureau of Labor Statistics forecasts to have more than 200,000 job openings by 2020.

Surry’s class, and the exciting career opportunities that follow, is best suited for those with excellent communication skills, motivation to succeed, and a love for working with and helping others. In the insurance industry, one has the opportunity to interact with many other people in the community and provide them with peace of mind and financial protection in the face of unfortunate circumstances such as natural disasters and car accidents.

If you’re looking for a fulfilling career that you can do anywhere, sign up for SCC’s Property and Casualty Insurance Pre-Licensing course. The course is designed to set students up for success by preparing them for the North Carolina State Property and Casualty Insurance agents examination.

The course covers types of property and casualty coverage, policy provisions, applicable laws and regulations, buying procedures, government property and casualty coverage. Additional topics include general liability insurance; automobile insurance; homeowner’s insurance; commercial, fire and extended coverage; worker’s compensation and various policy provisions.

Upon completion, students should be able to discuss types of property and casualty coverage, appropriate policy provisions and appropriate legal principles along with their applicable uses.

The class will be held Jan. 24 through March 9, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 9:30 p.m. in Room 110 at The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain. Advanced registration and payment of $183 for tuition are required. The tuition cost does not cover the course textbook or the additional costs of becoming a licensed Property and Casualty agent. Call 336-386-3398 or visit www.surry.edu for registration and additional information.